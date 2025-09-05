How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Jets

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 opener against the New York Jets.

Those Picking The Steelers

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (20-14)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (27-14)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (20-13)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-19)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (23-20)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers (to at least cover)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-10)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (20-13)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (21-20)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-17)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (20-16)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers (to at least cover)

Those Picking The Jets

Grant Gordon/NFL Network: Jets (14-10)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Jets (17-13)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Jets (20-16)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 13

Those Picking The Jets: 3

Quick Notes

– Since 2022, the Steelers are tied for the NFL’s fewest Week 1 total touchdowns. Pittsburgh has just three over the past three years. The New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals (who have struggled out the gate) also have just three. The Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles lead the league with 11.

– Pittsburgh’s last opening drive Week 1 touchdown came in 2008, the second-longest active drought in the NFL. Only the Houston Texans, who haven’t done so since 2006, have gone longer.

– Aaron Rodgers hasn’t won a season opener since 2020.

– The Jets are 1-5 in their last six season openers.

– The last Jets coach to win in his debut was Todd Bowles in 2015.

– The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, the last season the Steelers made the Super Bowl. Since 2016, the Jets have finished third or last in the AFC East every season. Over that span, their offense hasn’t ranked better than 23rd in a season.

– WR DK Metcalf has been held under 50 receiving yards in his last three Week 1 games.

– Playoffs included, the Steelers went 16-2 against the Jets from 1970-2006. Since 2007, the Mike Tomlin era, Pittsburgh is just 5-5 against New York.