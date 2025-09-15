How Much Time Will Alex Highsmith Miss With Ankle Injury?

How much time will Alex Highsmith miss with his high-ankle sprain?

The injury Alex Highsmith sustained, despite all else that befell the Steelers, was the biggest outcome of yesterday’s game. After suffering a high-ankle sprain, Highsmith could miss extended time. The Steelers defense is already struggling this year, and losing a starter will not help.

Complicating matters even further is the fact that the Steelers want to use three-rusher packages. Before his injury, we saw Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt on the field with Nick Herbig. Considering the lack of pressure thus far, that’s not going to make anything easier.

Highsmith’s ankle sprain is just the latest in a long line of injuries that have peppered his career. Despite the work he puts in to avoid these sorts of minor injuries, they have a way of finding him. In actuality, this one predated Sunday’s game.

Highsmith popped up on the injury report on Friday, if you recall, with an ankle injury. Apparently, someone rolled up on his ankle during practice, but he seemed to be fine. The Steelers provided him with no game status, deeming it minor enough to be of no concern. Although HC Mike Tomlin did not specify it after the game, one imagines they are related.

Having already recovered from a training camp injury, Alex Highsmith recorded a sack last week. He was the one Steelers pass rusher getting consistent pressure in the opener. He didn’t play long yesterday, recording one tackle, a run stop for no gain.

Of course, the Steelers have Nick Herbig, and rookie Jack Sawyer, who recorded his first NFL sack in garbage time yesterday. At least in theory, they are better equipped to deal with one of Highsmith’s injuries than they have been in the past. But ankle injuries can linger for some time, so it’s fair to question how long this will limit him. Even once he returns to the field, will he have the same strength and bend?

Earlier this offseason, the Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick in part due to an increase in injuries that have limited his value as a highly compensated star. At what point to the Steelers regard Highsmith’s injury history as too much to justify his pay? Granted, last season was the first year in which he actually missed meaningful time due to injury. But we’ve certainly watched him play compromised by one injury or another.

