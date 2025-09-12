How Much Of A Difference Could Derrick Harmon Make For Steelers’ Run Defense?

How much of a difference can Derrick Harmon make for the Steelers’ run defense?

Derrick Harmon missed the Steelers’ season opener, and he will miss at least one more game as before returning. Mike Tomlin already ruled him out for Week 2, but the real question is, how much are the Steelers missing him? Of course, they haven’t yet even had him, so even they don’t know the answer to that, but they would love to find out.

The Steelers selected Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Unlike most first-round picks, they wasted no time beating around the bush. They knew the second they drafted him, more or less, he would be a Day 1 starter. And he would have been if not for a knee injury he suffered in the preseason.

In his absence in the season opener, the Jets ran wild on the Steelers’ defensive front. The front seven disappointed considerably, but Derrick Harmon’s replacement wasn’t the worst offender. Arguably, it was Keeanu Benton in the middle. While Cam Heyward didn’t play poorly, he had a mostly anonymous game for a player of his stature. Isaiahh Loudermilk simply did Isaiahh Loudermilk things, which is why he isn’t a starter.

Harmon is supposed to be, though, so how much will he be able to help the Steelers’ run defense when he returns? In theory, Loudermilk should be better against the run than as a pass rusher. The same is true for all of their backups, including Yahya Black. They couldn’t stop New York’s rushing attack, though.

Before we worry about what Derrick Harmon can do, though, let’s see how the Steelers respond and handle the Seahawks. Seattle has a run game that aspires to competence, though you wouldn’t know it from Week 1.

If the Steelers can play the run better against the Seahawks, it would go a long way toward allaying fears. Or, at the very least, doing better would prevent from further exacerbating the existing concerns. But how much of a difference can Derrick Harmon make as a rookie who is already missing valuable time?

After another disappointing season and months of retooling, the Steelers are set to try it all again in 2025. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. They settled in on Aaron Rodgers, but we still have a lot to learn about him. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions like Jalen Ramsey will be paramount.

Now we are in the regular season. From Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and figuring out how it all works out.