‘Hot Knife To Butter:’ Former NFL Center Sounds Alarm Bell On Steelers’ Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been historic to start 2025. Just not in the way any of the players or fans had hoped. They’ve given up 30-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in over two decades. They’ve given up nearly 300 yards on the ground over the two games.

This is not what anyone expects out of the Steelers. The defense is part of Pittsburgh’s DNA. And yet through two weeks, they have shown no sign of improvement. In fact, they’re making the same mistakes over and over again. They aren’t playing physical football and are letting their opponents dictate the game.

“On either side of the ball, they are not the most physical team,” former NFL C Jeff Saturday said Tuesday on SportsCenter. “That’s a problem, ’cause when you face the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially on their defense, they are the most physical bunch you’re gonna face week in and week out… That has not showed up the first two weeks. Kenneth Walker ran through them. I mean it was a hot knife to butter.”

Saturday may not have played for a divisional rival, but he spent 13 years with the Indianapolis Colts and crossed paths with the Steelers four times. The Colts and Steelers split those games two wins apiece. But as an offensive lineman, he got to see the physical nature of the Steelers’ defense up close and personal.

So, for a former player to say at one point he viewed the Steelers’ defense as “the most physical bunch,” and to not see that right now is concerning. But he’s not wrong. Go back and watch our very own Josh Carney’s film room on DL Keeanu Benton’s Week 1 performance to see the lack of physicality. Yes, that’s just one player. But the Steelers utilize Benton quite often as a nose tackle. So, if he’s getting pushed around, that’s going to cause problems for the entire run defense.

Saturday wasn’t kidding when he called Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III’s performance like “a hot knife to butter.” He averaged 8.1 yards per carry against the Steelers on Sunday, carrying the ball 13 times for 105 yards and one touchdown. And his longest run was only 20 yards. It wasn’t like the Steelers had a massive breakdown and gave up an 80-yard run to prop up Walker’s average. The defense just could not stop him.

Former NFL DB Jason McCourty sees similar things as Saturday. For McCourty, it’s a two-fold problem. The defensive line isn’t eating up blockers and instead tries to attack. Then the linebackers aren’t suited to taking on offensive linemen. The first two layers of the defense are not compatible. Either the defensive line needs to stymie the opposing offensive line, or the Steelers need to get thumping linebackers to defend against the run.

Perhaps that’s a change in how the defensive line personnel is used. Could the Steelers use rookie DL Yahya Black as more of a space-eating nose tackle and kick Benton out to a defensive end position? Insider Ray Fittipaldo wonders if the Steelers are making a mistake using him as a nose tackle.

Something needs to change with this defense, but the coaching staff hasn’t made the adjustments yet. If they don’t soon, expect to see the Steelers’ defense carved up again and again.