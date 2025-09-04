Hoke: Aaron Rodgers ‘Has Elevated The Game Of A Lot Of Guys’

Since the rumors started that the Pittsburgh Steelers were pursuing QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason, people have wondered if he had anything left in the tank. It’s a valid question, considering he’s 41 years old. Those questions have persisted since he signed with the team.

It’s a very different situation for Rodgers. He doesn’t have the same support system of a familiar coaching staff and familiar players around him like in previous years. While that may worry some, former Steelers NT Chris Hoke thinks he’s seeing Rodgers raise younger players up in place of veteran players he’s used to.

“He has elevated the game of a lot of guys,” Hoke said Thursday on the Pomp and Joe Show. “You’re gonna see a lot of growth from some young players. Even guys like Pat Freiermuth, who’s been in the league for awhile. You’re gonna see some growth because of the way that he’s seen so many things. It’s gonna rub off on the other players.”

Yes, the Steelers lack familiar players around Rodgers. However, they also lack established NFL talent at the wide receiver position outside of DK Metcalf. That’s why it’s good to hear that Rodgers is elevating the game of younger players. The Steelers are reportedly high on second-year WR Roman Wilson, who only played five snaps as a rookie. If Rodgers can help get him up to speed, that’s a huge boost for the Steelers’ offense.

Then there’s the tight end room. Hoke mentioned that Rodgers is having a positive effect on Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers evidently believe in Freiermuth after signing him to a contract extension last offseason. We just haven’t seen him be a primary option in this offsense yet.

And beyond Freiermuth, Rodgers loves the entirety of the tight end room, even depth options like Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward. If Rodgers can actually utilize the tight ends, especially Jonnu Smith, who had 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins last season, that will be huge for the overall prospects of the Steelers’ offense.

This is a very different situation in Pittsburgh than the last quarterbacks over 40 to have NFL playoff success. People point to former NFL QB Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as saying it can be done. But Brady walked into a situation with wide receivers like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, late-stage Antonio Brown, and even current Steelers WR Scotty Miller. He also had his former New England Patriots teammate, TE Rob Gronkowski.

Aaron Rodgers has Metcalf, a deep tight end room, and unproven young wide receivers. He needs to help bring this group up for the Steelers’ offense to be successful in 2025. It’s also helping the defense, practicing against a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Great quarterbacks can help everyone around them improve, both on offense and defense. And Chris Hoke believes that’s exactly what is happening in Pittsburgh.