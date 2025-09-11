‘He’s Like A Semi With A Hemi In It’: Christian Kuntz Wishes Defenders Luck In Tackling DK Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense under Arthur Smith needed guys who can create after the catch. So, they traded for WR DK Metcalf in March.

One week into his Steelers tenure, he’s shown just how dangerous he can be after the catch.

In the Steelers’ 34-32 win over the New York Jets last Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Metcalf hauled in four passes for 83 yards. Though he had the lowest average air yards target of his career at just 3.2, he had 67 yards after the catch.

“How about DK when he catches the ball? Good luck tackling him. Like, dude, it is crazy,” Steelers long snapper Kuntz said Thursday on his podcast, according to video via the show’s YouTube page.

Metcalf has 6,407 career receiving yards and 1,899 have come after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season in Seattle, Metcalf had 262 yards after the catch and forced five missed tackles, so he’s off to a great start in Pittsburgh with 67 yards after the catch and one forced missed tackle.

Against the Jets, Metcalf showed off his ability in space, using that elite combination of size, strength and speed to make plays.

“When he gets going, I don’t understand how anyone would want to tackle that man,” Kuntz said. “DK moves…like a semi-truck that has a Hemi in it. And you do not wanna tackle that man.”

On their first drive of the season the Steelers faced a difficult 3rd and 10. They called on Metcalf to try and convert.

He took a short pass from Aaron Rodgers, hesitated and froze a Jets defender, and then turned the corner for a 23-yard gain that moved the chains.

Later in the game, Metcalf took a screen pass from Rodgers and raced 31 yards, weaving through the Jets’ defense for the explosive play.

With how big and strong he is, he’s a nightmare for defenders to try and get on the ground one-on-one. Add his 4.3 40 speed and he can turn the corner on a defender in the blink of an eye and run away from them.

Head coach Mike Tomlin raved about all of that with Metcalf shortly after the Steelers acquired him.

“He’s got short game, he’s got long game, he’s a combat-catch guy,” Tomlin said March 31 at the league meetings, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein. “He’s got run after [the catch]. He’s a devastating run blocker. We’re really excited about the addition of DK Metcalf and we’re going to use all those talents.”

Ideally, Metcalf will start taking the top off defenses moving forward, assuming the Steelers’ offensive line can hold up long enough for Aaron Rodgers to fire the deep ball. But if Metcalf can do what he did Sunday after the catch, those quick, short throws could prove very dangerous for the Black and Gold.

