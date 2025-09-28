‘He’s Got To Get Better’: Troy Fautanu Also Facing Criticism Along Steelers’ OL

Although Broderick Jones has faced the bulk of criticism, Troy Fautanu also needs to up his game, Chris Hoke says. The Steelers are banking on their young talent on the offensive line to develop, but the progress is slow. Through three games, they haven’t gotten much from the run. Although they held the Patriots without a sack, the pressure issues persisted.

This one clearer. RT Fautanu just way too late off the line here. DT able to get upfield. O-line allowing far too much of this. No. 53 stays clean, OL unable to work up to 2nd level. Warren did well to make something out of this. https://t.co/d99bN10i8G pic.twitter.com/kq5yCKNaHf — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 24, 2025

It’s fair to say Jones has struggled the most, but none of the Steelers’ linemen merit a free pass. Isaac Seumalo is certainly not playing up to his usual level. Even though he is the least experienced in the NFL, Hoke wants to see more from Fautanu.

“He’s got to get better. He knows that”, Hoke said of Fautanu on 93.7 The Fan on Thursday. “That was only ever his third time starting a regular-season game. He’s gonna get better, he’s gonna improve. They’re really excited about him. But he’s giving up some pressure right now. He is making some mistakes that’s put pressure on Aaron Rodgers. But I would give him a little more grace because he’s only three games into his career”.

The Steelers selected Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He virtually redshirted, however, after injuring his knee in Week 2. Already weathering a prior knee injury, he debuted in Week 2 last season, quickly into the starting lineup. However, in the practice week to follow, he went down with a more severe knee injury.

Although the Steelers expressed initial optimism that Fautanu might return in the postseason, hindsight showed that was never realistic. He rehabbed into the offseason, but participated fully throughout. He had to knock off rust and relearn some things during the process. But even with all the hype from beat writers, the reality is he never actually proved himself. He never had a chance to, of course.

But he worked throughout the offseason to be ready for the season, and like the rest of the group, he had his struggles. Fautanu expressed frustration over his own play following the Steelers’ Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.

Although he and the offensive line as a whole played better last week, there is still a long way to go. However, it’s not hard to realize that Broderick Jones isn’t the only problem. There are individual mistakes, Fautanu among them, but they must also play as a group. One area in which they improved was diagnosing and countering stunts, but they’re not there yet.

Great stunt/twist pickup by Zach Frazier and Jaylen Warren. Kept the pocket clean for Aaron Rodgers to rip third 3rd and 10 conversion downfield to Jonnu Smith. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/u6KpN1M3BP — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 22, 2025

Of course, as Chris Hoke repeatedly pointed out, Troy Fautanu is just starting out. He’s actually four games into his career, not three, since he started one last year. But the point is the same: he hasn’t had the time to build up a sufficient resume upon which to draw meaningful conclusions. We know he has the talent, but he needs to improve his results. And he certainly can.