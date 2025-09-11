‘He’s Gonna Be A Great Player’: Cam Heyward Confident Keeanu Benton Will Bounce Back From Poor Week 1

Run defense was one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest issues to end 2024. They made it a point this offseason to try to fix that, but those efforts weren’t evident in Week 1. The New York Jets ran the ball down their throats, having their way in that respect. As a whole, the Steelers’ defense had a bad day, but Keeanu Benton’s performance in particular was rough. The Jets ran at him early and often, finding a lot of success. Despite that, Cam Heyward still believes in Benton’s potential as a nose tackle.

“He’s very similar to how Javon Hargrave used to play,” Heyward said Thursday via the team’s YouTube channel. “Not always the biggest stature but can get to his spot quick. He’s gonna be a great player. I have no doubt in my mind that he’s gonna be a nose [tackle] we can depend on, and he can also rush the passer. Having that type of flexibility at that position is key.”

Hargrave played for the Steelers from 2016-2019, and while he wasn’t a traditional nose tackle, he had a lot of success there. Like Heyward mentions, he was undersized, but he won in different ways. Benton is a little bigger than Hargrave, but the comparison is still an apt one.

It’s important to note that Hargrave didn’t truly blossom until he left Pittsburgh. In his post-Steelers career, he’s been a valuable player on multiple successful teams, showcasing his talents as a pass rusher. He’s made two Pro Bowls and also posted a season with 11 sacks. He’s off to a hot start this year, too, already having two sacks.

While Benton didn’t have the best start to this season, that doesn’t mean his NFL career is over. It’s important to exercise patience. Like Hargrave, he might need time to settle into his role and really showcase his strengths.

“You take your lumps, but you’ve gotta go out there and answer,” Heyward said of Benton. “There’s 17 games. Now, there’s 16. Sometimes the bear gets you, but sometimes you get the bear. Hopefully, he learns from his mistakes, and we move forward.”

Heyward is correct. Sometimes players have bad games. Also, it wasn’t like Benton was the only Steeler defender who had a poor showing against the Jets. It wasn’t like many others were making big plays to halt New York’s rushing attack.

This week against the Seattle Seahawks Benton will have a chance to rewrite the narrative currently surrounding him. The Seahawks have a solid offensive line and a strong duo at running back. Therefore, the Steelers’ run defense should get tested once again. And Benton will have a chance to prove Heyward right.