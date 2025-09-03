‘He’s Defintiely In The Right Position:’ Aaron Rodgers Sure Darnell Washington Meant To Play TE, Not OT

Darnell Washington may look the part of an offensive tackle, and some have even speculated about a position switch down the line. But make no mistake—he’s a tight end and has a real chance to prove he can be a very good one this year. Aaron Rodgers made sure people know that during his media availability today.

“There was a lot of conversation about ‘Is he in the right position?'” Rodgers said of Washington via 93.7 The Fan on X. “The other day we had a practice…and I threw him a bunch of balls in the red zone, and I was just thinking to myself, ‘He’s definitely in the right position.’ Because he’s so big and so athletic. For a man of that size, to be that skilled in the passing game is pretty impressive. Not to mention what he does on the line of scrimmage.”

The idea of Washington becoming a tackle wasn’t completely out of left field. The Steelers have used him primarily as an extra blocker on the line of scrimmage for his first two seasons. He has become dominant in that role and has even fed speculation about a position switch himself. When asked about playing tackle, he said he wouldn’t rule out the idea later in his career.

Very few players were more impressive than Washington throughout training camp this summer. He showed up to spring practices looking noticeably lighter and more athletic, and that translated to camp with a standout performance as both a blocker and a receiver.

Washington caught 14 of his 16 targets at camp for 108 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored an impressive touchdown up the seam against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first preseason game.

Through his first two seasons, Darnell Washington has only 26 receptions for 261 yards and a touchdown. Something tells me that number is set to increase in 2025. If Rodgers is enamored with him as a target, especially in the red zone, Washington could finally become the touchdown producer everybody envisioned when he was drafted in 2023.

Rodgers called this the best TE room he’s been around in 21 years of quarterbacking in the NFL. Who is the most impressive of that bunch?

“I can’t even say who’s the most impressive. Maybe the biggest guy in the room because of how many things he can do down the field in the passing game,” Rodgers said.

How can anyone stop a nearly 6-7 tight end with 34 3/8-inch arms that weighs almost 300 pounds and runs a 4.64-second 40-yard dash? I think Rodgers will put that theory to the test this year.