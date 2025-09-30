‘He’s Coming Along Really Well’: Karl Dunbar Has Praise For Keeanu Benton, Youth On Steelers DL

It’s hard to think of a position group on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster that needed to bounce back as much as their defensive line. The unit really struggled through the first couple of weeks, not creating any push against the run and failing to get into the backfield on passing downs. In Week 4 in Dublin, they made some good progress with a very solid day against the Minnesota Vikings. One player who really stood out to Steelers’ DL coach Karl Dunbar was Keeanu Benton.

“He was moving around well,” Dunbar said of Benton on Tuesday via audio provided by the team. “He’s in that third year where he needs to develop and understand what we’re asking from him. And I think he’s coming along really well.”

While the entire unit needed to improve, Benton was arguably the player most in need of a good performance. He’s yet to really reward the Steelers for using a second-round draft pick on him, and he had a brutal start to the season. Sunday’s win was much better for him, though. He had four tackles and 1.5 sacks, and showed much better technique than he had through the first two weeks.

The Steelers need help from their entire defensive line, though. That includes their two draft picks this April, Yahya Black and Derrick Harmon. Dunbar had some nice words for each of those two, starting with Black.

“He’s taller, and he’s long and he can run,” Dunbar said. “And, you know, he’s learning how to play NFL football, and we were lucky enough to get him in the fifth round. ‘Cause some of his college tape didn’t really show who he was. But when I worked him out and I was around him, I thought he could help us.”

Due to some injuries on the unit, Black’s gotten a bit more playing time than he might have expected coming into his rookie year. He’s seen 112 snaps, 40-percent of the total defensive snaps on the year. Black hasn’t done a ton with those opportunities. However, for a fifth-round pick, it will take him some time to adjust to the NFL.

One of those injuries involved Derrick Harmon, who missed the first couple of weeks of the year with a knee injury. Since coming back, Dunbar has also been impressed with him.

“I think he has the talent to be a really good football player,” Dunbar said. “He got banged up in the last preseason game, but like he said, he hasn’t skipped a beat.”

Harmon’s the most prized possession of these three. But he’s still on a pitch count as he gets used to moving around on his injured knee again. He’s still getting used to the physicality in the league, but he did have a solid day against Minnesota, batting a pass that ended up being intercepted.

Ultimately, the Steelers badly needed a better showing from their defensive front. Keeanu Benton, Yahya Black and Derrick Harmon are at the forefront of that effort. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, they all had some nice moments in their win over the Vikings on Sunday. Dunbar clearly likes the youth his unit has going forward.