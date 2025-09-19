‘He’s Been Out Of Position:’ Analyst Says Payton Wilson Has Been A ‘Disappointment’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense has been a mess through two weeks, and a big reason why is the struggles of LB Payton Wilson. On 93.7 The Fan, The 33rd Team’s Steve Palazzolo said a big reason is that Wilson has been caught out of position when trying to make plays from his off-ball linebacker spot.

‘I don’t think Payton Wilson’s been good. There’s been multiple plays he’s been out of position, that play he’s been pancaked, and I like him as a player, and that’s why the disappointment,” Palazzolo said Thursday on 93.7 The Fan.

A lot of Pittsburgh’s run defense issues stem from players not staying within their role and just trying to make a play. That’s been an issue for Wilson early, but the good news is it’s correctable. Wilson is an athletic freak with a lot of potential, but this is his first foray into a full-time role, one in which he has to function as a run-stopper. While he should be playing better and expectations are higher given that he’s worked in this role throughout training camp, it’s not the end of the world that he’s struggled early.

It’s certainly concerning but if Wilson works on staying within his role and not trying to make plays if it puts him out of position, he’ll be able to be an effective starter for the Steelers. If the Steelers are going to be a playoff team this season, Wilson is going to have to step up, so his progression needs to come sooner rather than later. The defensive line hasn’t been good at defending the run, particularly Keeanu Benton, but the run defense struggles are exacerbated by the struggles of Wilson and the off-ball linebackers.

The first two weeks haven’t been what the Steelers wanted to see from Wilson. There’s no question about that. He’s struggled, but he has time to turn things around and be effective. He’s still one of the best coverage linebackers in football, and if he can correct his issues against the run, the Steelers will have a long-time starter at linebacker.

Wilson is going to need to get better fast though to be a reliable player for this season. Even though he struggled against the run his rookie year, it feels like he’s taken a step back this season.

That has to change and change fast.