‘Heavy On Jaylen Warren:’ Insider Offers Prediction For Steelers’ Running Back Plan

New contract, new role for Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren. For Sunday’s season opener, one insider expects Warren to be not just 1A but flat-out No. 1. Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews believes the lion’s share of the carries will go to Warren over rookie Kaleb Johnson.

“I think it’s gonna be mainly Jaylen Warren,” Matthews said during a Thursday appearance on 102.5 DVE. “I think Kenneth Gainwell will be in there as well, just because he’s different. I think Kaleb Johnson, I’m not saying he’s not gonna play at all. I just think he still needs some time to marinate. He’s a rookie and I think he got a lot of good reps and camp and the preseason, but I don’t think you’re anointing him. He’s not the Najee Harris first-round pick where you’re like, ‘You’re the guy. You’re in.’ I think it’ll be heavy on Jaylen Warren.”

It’s a fair assessment based on preseason performance. Pittsburgh was careful in giving Warren and even Gainwell in-stadium reps, suggesting those are the two players the running game needs to protect most for the regular season. Granted, Johnson is a rookie who needed more reps to be evaluated but his rawness as a receiver and pass protector will limit his role early in the season. Warren and Gainwell are more than capable in both facets. Warren cut his teeth as a third-down back while Gainwell is as impressive a pass catcher as he is a runner.

It’s doubtful Warren will spend the season wire-to-wire as the clear No. 1 back. He won’t handle the workload former bell cows before him did. Le’Veon Bell, James Conner (when healthy), and Najee Harris during his rookie season. But the Steelers’ initial plan suggests less of an even split of reps and more of Johnson coming off the bench to occasionally spell Warren.

Still, Arthur Smith’s system is full of surprises. He’s been known to ride the hot hand before. Any miscues by Warren, who has six fumbles the last two years, could open the door for Johnson to log more playing time. And Johnson’s talent as a runner isn’t in question. If the rough edges of his game smooth out, there will be reason to get him in the lineup early and often.

In a game full of “new” on each side, the Steelers may lean on what they already know. That’s Warren, ready to make the first start of his NFL career.