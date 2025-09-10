‘He Belongs In This Organization’: Darius Slay Calls Jalen Ramsey A ‘Born Steeler’

In an effort to beef up their secondary this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Darius Slay. They also traded for Jalen Ramsey a couple months later. Both of those two are still new to the organization and have only played one game with the team. Yet, each seem to be embracing the Steelers’ culture.

Speaking on The Richard Sherman Podcast, which Slay now co-hosts, he talked about Ramsey being the perfect player to rep the Black and Gold.

“He bring another kind of level to the defense, man,” Slay said. “Honestly, I don’t know what the Steeler program is, but he look like he’s a born Steeler. No offense to where he played at, but it looks like he belongs in this organization, man. ‘Cause this organization’s always been ran by defense, and he’s a guy that’s trying to enforce his defensive will on a lot of guys.”

Ramsey has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league for quite some time. But it hasn’t felt like he’s had a real home. He started his NFL career in Jacksonville where he was part of an elite defense that surprised the Steelers back in the 2017 Divisional Round. Shortly after, he joined the Los Angeles Rams. He won a Super Bowl with them and then had to find a new home again in Miami. Even there, his days as a Dolphin seemed to be numbered, and he was traded to Pittsburgh for Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason.

Now, Jalen Ramsey’s full skill set is on full display. He played every position in the secondary on Sunday. Aside from a very debatable penalty he had nearly a perfect game. He played with physicality and was one of the few bright spots on a defense that would have struggled to stop a nosebleed.

Ramsey’s a big-time player, and he brings the clutch factor the Steelers have been missing in the postseason. That’s why they traded for him, and the seven-time Pro Bowler was a massive part of the Steelers’ Week 1 win. Down two points, the Jets got the ball back with just under a minute remaining in the game. The defense didn’t let them move the sticks once, in large part due to Ramsey. He had a key pass breakup down the sideline on third down, then flattened Garrett Wilson on fourth down to secure the win.

A lot of things need to improve defensively for the Steelers to go anywhere this year. But they have one sure thing in Jalen Ramsey, who’s already proving his worth as a Steeler.