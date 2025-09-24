‘Haven’t Seen That Consistency Yet’: Starks Preaching Patience With Up-And-Down O-Line

Coming into the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line was expected to be the catalyst of a revamped offensive attack as the young players grew and matured in the NFL.

Through three games though, they’ve been anything but a catalyst for the offense. In fact, they’ve been an anchor at times — in a negative way — as the Steelers have been unable to run the football. They’ve also struggled to protect 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, leading to a lot of quick throws and dinks and dunks.

The offensive line is a concern, but for former Steelers offensive lineman and radio color analyst Max Starks, who appeared on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show Wednesday, patience is required with a young group.

“So I’ve kind of echoed this, and I echoed this starting at the beginning of the preseason, was that give me until Week 6. I need five games,” Starks said of the offensive line and until he can truly judge it, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “I think that’s the perfect sample size to really know what their capabilities are, because you’ve seen the highs and lows? You’ve seen where it’s been terrible with the tackles and the guards are good. The tackles get a bit better, and then the guards go down a bit. There hasn’t been that consistency yet, but I feel like after about five games we’ll really know who they are. So, Week 6 because they have the bye next week and the following week.

“I think definitely you’ll see the team kind settled down offensively with the line play with the communication because there’s still some gaps, guys kinda understanding that they are having to over-explain pre-snap that they haven’t quite figured out yet.”

Five games into the season, especially with a bye built into that, is a good sample size for what to expect from the Steelers’ offensive line moving forward. They’ve been pretty healthy early in the season up front, and guys are starting to get more and more snaps and adjust to the NFL.

Troy Fautanu has his legs underneath him now and is starting to understand the NFL life week to week as a lineman. Broderick Jones is adjusting to left tackle, too, and is putting snaps under his belt to build off of.

Even on the interior, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick are growing more comfortable, while Isaac Seumalo is the elder statesman of the group. The pieces are all in place, it’s just taking time to jell.

Back-to-back plays here on the first drive for the #Steelers. LG Isaac Seumalo creating good movement, playing with some violence in his game. Great to see up front, at least early on. Second rep he bullies #Patriots DT Christian Barmore. pic.twitter.com/0Nn1AzyCxI — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 22, 2025

Still, there is cause for concern. They’re giving up a number of quarterback hits on Rodgers. Though they were much better in Week 3 in that aspect, not allowing a sack, giving up just four pressures and three quarterback hits, the Steelers still aren’t really threatening down the field in the passing game.

That’s due to the offensive line struggling in pass protection. If Pittsburgh could run the ball better, it could utilize play-action more, too.

It all starts up front. The players are there to be a very good unit. They need to start playing like it. But it’s not time to panic, at least not yet. Starks preaches giving it a few more weeks to see if this unit can form what many expected, which is a good offensive line that can lead the Steelers’ offense.