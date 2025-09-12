‘Guys Were Wide Open’: Former NFL DL Not Ready To Say Aaron Rodgers Returned To ‘Vintage’ Form Yet

Aaron Rodgers surprised many when he came out of the gates firing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his debut with the team, he threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, powering the Steelers to a Week 1 win. Considering his age and how he’s played recently, many people expected the 41-year-old Rodgers to start slowly. He proved them wrong, though. However, former NFL defensive lineman Leger Douzable is pumping the brakes on all the Rodgers praise.

“When you go back and watch the film, guys were wide open in zone coverage,” Douzable said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “DK Metcalf, most of his yards were run after catch, and guys weren’t even in the vicinity of chasing him down to tackle him. I give kudos to Aaron Rodgers because your number one job as the quarterback is to get the ball into the playmakers’ hands, and that’s what he did.

“He did it at a high level, four touchdown passes, but guys were wide open. To me, this is a wait and see if Aaron Rodgers is truly back because the guy that put fear in the hearts of men was a guy that could get outside the pocket and throw it on a dime for 60-plus yards. We didn’t actually see the vintage Rodgers.”

In his prime, Rodgers was a perennial MVP candidate. He’s one of the best quarterbacks ever. Did he play like that in Week 1? No, even though his numbers might say differently. Rodgers was good, but some of his throws didn’t have a great deal of difficulty.

Take his touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith. It was more like a jet sweep with Rodgers shoveling the ball to Smith, who dove for the pylon to score.

Some of Rodgers’ other throws weren’t incredibly difficult, either. However, he shouldn’t be criticized for that. Few people expected Rodgers to return to MVP form this year. In fact, many people thought he would fall flat on his face. Therefore, it’s impressive that Rodgers, after not playing in the preseason and joining the Steelers late in the offseason, was able to come out firing in Week 1.

Also, what else is Rodgers supposed to do? If guys are open, then he should get the ball to them. He made some tougher passes, too. Credit to Arthur Smith for having a good plan. Rodgers made sure to give his offensive coordinator a lot of props for his play calls as well.

Aaron Rodgers back shoulder throw to Calvin Austin PITvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/z7EE8u5B1m — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

Rodgers acknowledged earlier this week that he missed some throws, not patting himself on the back, even though he played well in Week 1. Could he have been better? Yes, but no player is perfect. The point is that he did enough for the Steelers to win. If he plays like that every week, then the team will probably be thrilled.