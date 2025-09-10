Graziano: Steelers Believe They Have ‘Collection Of Unselfish Players,’ Plan On Spreading Ball Around

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room behind DK Metcalf was a big question entering the 2025 season, one that had them reportedly continuing to “scour” the market looking for some help.

Turns out, that help might not be needed.

Coming out of their 34-32 win over the New York Jets in the season opener, the Steelers saw a number of receivers step up behind Metcalf, leading to the explosive offensive outburst.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spread the football around, connecting with seven different receivers in the win. Five of those seven receivers had at least three receptions, too.

For ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Steelers spreading the football around is going to continue.

“The Steelers’ coaching staff was thrilled with the way Aaron Rodgers spread the ball around in Sunday’s victory over the Jets. The Steelers believe they have a collection of unselfish players on offense, and in their ideal world, they will continue to use all of them,” Graziano writes. “Example: Running back Kenneth Gainwell might have had a bigger role in the offense than many on the outside anticipated. But offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was extremely impressed with Gainwell in early preseason action and quickly identified him as a player who deserved a larger role. Gainwell also boosted his case with a huge forced fumbled on a Jets kick return that helped get the Steelers back in the game in the fourth quarter.

“New WR1 DK Metcalf also impressed in his Steelers debut, and it wouldn’t shock anyone to see Rodgers work to get Metcalf heavily involved Sunday against Metcalf’s former team, the Seahawks.”

Week 2 NFL buzz file: -Giants’ looming QB decision

-Dolphins’ panic meter

-Can Justin Fields sustain play?

-RB share nuggets

-Packers-Commanders intel

-Cam Ward debut

-One last Parsons trade note With ⁦@DanGrazianoESPN⁩ https://t.co/xjnqrRV4EE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 10, 2025

The usage of veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell was the most surprising, at least for people on the outside. For head coach Mike Tomlin, who spoke to reporters Tuesday, the plan all along was to feature Gainwell offensively. He received 10 touches in the win, reaching double-digit touches for just the 13th time in his NFL career.

Along with Gainwell’s playing time and usage, it became clear Sunday that the Steelers’ WR2 is Calvin Austin III. He hauled in four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, and played 45 snaps, locking in as the clear No. 2 behind Metcalf.

Tight ends Jonnu Smith (5/15/1) and Pat Freiermuth (3/28) saw a lot of work in the passing game, too, and will be key parts moving forward in Arthur Smith’s offense.

So, the WR2 question might remain for the Steelers from the outside, but inside the facility with the players and coaches, they have their answers at WR, and will spread the football around quite a bit, taking advantage of matchups and the talent within the room.