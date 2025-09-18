‘Gotta Play With Technique’: Chris Hoke Believes Steelers’ Defensive Issues Are Simple

The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling to do much of anything right defensively through the first two weeks of the season. They’re getting gashed against the run, can’t generate consistent pressure against the quarterback and are having some communication issues in coverage.

It’s led to back-to-back games allowing 30-plus points, raising major questions about a group that was expected to be great this season.

Is it scheme? Was the talent overrated? It is coaching? Those are the million-dollar questions.

For former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke, it’s not scheme at all. It’s just players not playing with proper technique within the defense.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp and Joe Show with Joe Starkey and Bob Pompeani Thursday morning, Hoke detailed just what he’s seeing from the defense, particularly up front.

“I think guys just gotta play technique and they’re not playing technique. They’re taking the easy route,” Hoke said of the Steelers’ defensive struggles, according to video via 93.7 The Fan. “Sometimes you gotta get over the top of blocks. When a guy’s crashing down on you, whether it’s a receiver or whether it’s a tight end, you’ve gotta pop that block. You’ve gotta get over the top of it. And people are going underneath those blocks ’cause that path of least resistance and shorter.”

Coming out of the 31-17 loss to the Seahawks in which Seattle put an exclamation mark on the win with a 19-yard rushing touchdown on 3rd and goal, Hoke believes it’s just about playing with better technique and want-to.

Too often the Steelers’ defensive line is getting pushed back, creating traffic for the linebackers and leading to open running lanes. In the past, the Steelers focused on guys who were tough at the point of attack, didn’t get pushed back, and were willing to tie up blockers to allow the linebackers to flow freely and make tackles.

That hasn’t been the case in recent years as the Steelers have put more of an emphasis on defensive linemen penetrating to try and make plays. When it works it’s great to see. The Steelers should have the talent to do that with Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton and rookie Derrick Harmon once he returns to the field. But right now, outside of Heyward, nobody is playing well up front.

Benton is the biggest culprit. He’s out of position at nose tackle, regardless of what head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar say. He’ a gap-penetrating defensive lineman, not a guy who eats up blockers and holds the point of attack. Teams recognize that and are running right at him.

“He’s playing high, he’s not playing technique. It looks to me like he’s trying to make plays. And when you’re trying to make plays, you’re gonna get yourself out of position and you’re not gonna play good technique,” Hoke said of Benton. “He’s gotta get back to playing with good footwork, good pad level, good hand placement, taking on a double-team, making sure you’re squaring up.

“I saw him get double-teamed many times where he was sitting in the lap of the linebacker. So he’s gotta play more sound. He’s a big, strong guy. He’s an athletic guy, he’s a talented guy. Keeanu Benton, he’s gotta get back to playing technique, right?”

Benton played some good football in his first two NFL seasons. He looked like a true building block for the Steelers. But late in 2024 he started to struggle against the run, and so far this season teams are attacking him and creating major problems for the Steelers defending the run.

It’s not just Benton, either. Prior to landing on Injured Reserve, Isaiahh Loudermilk was a mess, and at inside linebacker Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson aren’t getting off blocks and making plays. Technique is key, and playing within the defense is important.

They have to get back to the basics on Sunday against New England. It starts there.