‘Gotta Be Closer:’ Cam Heyward Talks How Steelers Can Win On Third Down

When a defense is allowing opposing offenses to convert 46.3 percent of their third-down attempts, there are multiple problems. That’s where the Pittsburgh Steelers are, ranking 28th in the league and ahead of only the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Even though the Steelers beat the New England Patriots last Sunday, their defense struggled to get off the field on third and fourth down. The Patriots converted six of their 13 third-down attempts and 4 of their 6 fourth-down attempts. It frustrated Steelers DL Cam Heyward, who said they need to be better on the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast.

But how does the Steelers’ defense get better at getting off the field?

“We gotta be closer in coverage,” Heyward said Thursday, per video from Steelers.com. “You got third and four to seven, you don’t need a lot to pick up a first. D-line, you gotta get your hands up in those moments. It’s really been the third and longs that have been really getting us. Our coverage has gotta be tighter, but then our rushes have gotta be elite. But we really gotta clean it up from here on out.”

The Steelers allowed the Patriots to convert three times on third down when they needed at least five yards. And a fourth time, the Patriots gained 12 yards on 3rd and 13, setting up a very makable 4th-and-1 opportunity. When opposing offenses are doing that, there are problems at all levels of the defense.

In the secondary, defenders need to stay tighter to their men. As a defensive player, you never want to give up the easy throw on a long third down. Corners and safeties have to make it harder for quarterbacks to find someone.

As for the defensive line, Heyward says that the pass rush has got to be really good in those spots. Even if corners and safeties have tight coverage early in the play, they can only run with guys for so long. If the pass rush isn’t affecting the quarterback, he’s going to have all the time in the world to wait for someone to get open.

Players like CB Jalen Ramsey need to stay tight to their assignments. Pass rushers like OLB T.J. Watt need to, at the very least, get quarterbacks off their spot. And all the defensive linemen and rushers need to get their hands into passing lanes. There is a way for the Steelers to improve at all levels of their defense, but it has to be a team effort.

If all the defenders on the field take the necessary steps then the Steelers’ defense will start winning more on these game-changing downs.