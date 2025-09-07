Glazer: Steelers Have Matthew Stafford To Thank For Landing Aaron Rodgers

One of the prevailing theories throughout Aaron Rodgers’ lengthy decision process for the 2025 season was the idea that he could be holding out for a better team or situation. The Minnesota Vikings were at the center of that rumor, but it turns out another team may have come closer to stealing Rodgers away from his eventual landing spot in Pittsburgh.

“The interesting thing here is Mike Tomlin pretty much has Matthew Stafford to thank that Aaron Rodgers [is] there,” Jay Glazer said Sunday via FOX NFL Kickoff. “Let me explain this. Early on in the offseason, it didn’t look like Matthew Stafford and the Rams were going to be able to work a deal out at that time. They started talking to teams. I think the leader of the clubhouse was probably the Giants. If Stafford left, the plan for Sean McVay was to sign Aaron Rodgers.”

The Rams eventually signed Rodgers’ favorite teammate in Davante Adams and have a talented offense featuring Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. Add that Rodgers has a house nearby, and it probably would have been an easy decision for him to finish his career in L.A.

The Rams worked out a revised contract with Stafford and his agent at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine to keep him in L.A. for the season. Leading up to that agreement, the Rams had granted Stafford and his agent permission to seek a trade. He may have come closer to getting traded than initially thought.

If you can remember back to that part of the NFL calendar, Aaron Rodgers’ landing spots quickly dwindled as it became more and more clear that his only real option was the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Giants were briefly in the sweepstakes but settled on Russell Wilson. Behind the scenes, they were quietly working on a deal for Stafford. The Steelers were reportedly also in the Stafford conversation at that time.

McVay confirmed in June that Rodgers was definitely in the conversation for them had they lost Stafford.

Jay Glazer worked out with Rodgers at Proactive Sports Performance this offseason and has been a longtime friend of Mike Tomlin. He should have as good of information as anybody on this subject.

Rodgers eventually signed in Pittsburgh for a bargain of just $13.65 million on a one-year deal with incentives. That allowed the Steelers to go all-in on this window with Rodgers, but it begs the question of what they would have done had Stafford gone to New York and Rodgers to L.A.

Would the Steelers have been forced back into the Russell Wilson conversation? Or would they have been more inclined to select somebody like Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders early in the draft? Maybe they would have made a stronger push to retain Justin Fields.

We will never know for sure, but it sounds like the Steelers came close to a completely different trajectory at the quarterback position.