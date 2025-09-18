‘Give Me A Call’: MyCole Pruitt Says He’s ‘Definitely Ready’ If Arthur Smith Needs Help In Run Game

MyCole Pruitt spent six of his 10 years in the league, including 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing under Arthur Smith at his various coaching jobs around the NFL. At 33 years old, he is interested in keeping their rapport alive for one more season.
“I’m definitely ready,” Pruitt said via Post-Gazette Sports’ Chipped Ham & Football with Brian Batko. “Art [Smith], if you need that run game to get going, give me a call. I’ve been working my butt off man, so I’m ready to go whenever that call does come.”
Pruitt played 12 games for the Steelers last season. He only had six receptions on 10 targets for 40 yards and a touchdown, but his true value comes as an extra blocker at the end of the line.
“That’s kinda why I had a job for so long,” Pruitt said of being a solid blocker in Smith’s zone-running scheme. “It really opens up everything else for the offense. And that’s one thing that they kind of been missing.”
Smith admitted during the 2025 NFL Draft that he had to pivot from his scheme last season because the Steelers didn’t have the personnel to run his bread-and-butter zone plays. They tried to address that by adding third-round RB Kaleb Johnson and moving on from Najee Harris in free agency. Smith called Johnson a “perfect fit” for his scheme at the time, but the rookie is still getting his feet underneath him in the NFL.
The run blocking also hasn’t been up to par to run effectively. Pruitt thinks that is where he can help the team if given the opportunity.
Pruitt had 183 run-blocking snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and managed only a 55.0 run-blocking grade. But he did have a very strong 83.8 pass-blocking grade. It wouldn’t hurt to have another capable blocker to help keep Aaron Rodgers upright.
The Steelers are unlikely to make a change unless one of their tight ends gets hurt. Connor Heyward is too valuable as a special teamer to replace with a 33-year-old who barely plays on teams anymore. Matt Sokol is their only option on the practice squad right now, so they very well may consider a veteran like Pruitt if an injury occurs.
Until then, Pruitt is dipping his toes into the media side of football and staying prepared if his phone rings.