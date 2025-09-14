Gerald McCoy Predicts Record-Breaking Revenge Game For DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf had a solid debut of four receptions and 83 yards with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but also left some plays on the field. The stakes are personally higher for him in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, even if he won’t admit it. One NFL Network analyst thinks he will step up his game and deliver in a big way against his former team.

“The record for a wide receiver in a revenge game is Jerry Jeudy with 235 yards. I boldly predict that today, DK Metcalf will have 236 or more yards in a revenge game,” McCoy said via NFL GameDay Morning.

Not only would that be a historic revenge game, but that would be the best game of Metcalf’s career. His previous high for receiving yards in a single game was in 2020 when he caught 10 of 13 targets for 177 yards. He has only topped the 150-yard mark twice.

Aaron Rodgers just got his taste of revenge last week against the New York Jets and will certainly be looking to make sure Metcalf gets his fair share this week. The seven targets he got in Week 1 almost certainly wouldn’t be enough to get him to McCoy’s lofty prediction.

Mike Tomlin said the Seahawks’ secondary is their best unit on the team, but they are expected to be down two important pieces in Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori. The latter was already ruled out.

This means Tariq Woolen, who struggled in Week 1, will be the primary cover man on Metcalf. Their safety duo of Coby Bryant and Julian Love will no doubt be looking to provide help over the top. Here is what Love had to say of Metcalf, according to Cameron Wolfe on the NFL Network broadcast.

“He said that once he gets going, he’s hard to stop. But that’s only once he gets going,” Love told Wolfe. “We plan to make him stop and start a lot today.”

Metcalf’s size and speed isn’t going to catch anybody off guard in Seattle. But that doesn’t necessarily make it any easier to stop.