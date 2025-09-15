George Pickens Says He ‘Couldn’t Really Thrive’ With Kenny Pickett, Happy He Can Again In Dallas

With Kenny Pickett and George Pickens as his first two picks in his final draft, former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert hoped to leave the franchise with a lasting legacy. Many will remember that draft class of 2022, but not for setting Pittsburgh up with a dynastic duo. Within three years, they traded both of them, albeit for different reasons.

The Steelers traded Kenny Pickett, primarily, because he lacked the talent to be a starter. The fact that he requested a trade is largely secondary. As for George Pickens, they traded him because they didn’t see a future with him. Not because he lacked the talent to justify a robust second contract, but because he lacked the maturity and professionalism required.

Pickens frequently vented his frustrations, which were at their peak during the Kenny Pickett era. Since the Steelers traded him to the Cowboys, he has been more candid with about his struggles with the Steelers. Yesterday, his big plays helped Dallas claim its first win since they traded for him. After the game, he spoke to Josina Anderson, during which interview he said the following.

“The last place I was at, just coming in with a group of guys who was good guys but were all rookies, got a rookie QB, so I couldn’t really thrive and show the world the potential I have”, Pickens said, that rookie quarterback obviously being Pickett. “I had to wait a few years, and then it eventually showed. I get to the Cowboys, and then today I get to show it again, and we win”.

1-on-1 #Cowboys WR George Pickens: On first #Cowboys win while reflecting on career: “The type of game this was, it was a resilient game, everything not going your way, then stuff start going your way. I feel like my career’s been like that…" FULL VID: https://t.co/nqsDG9dU9J pic.twitter.com/bZZfEAYW9k — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 15, 2025

Pickens’ game featured his usual warts, including an offensive pass interference penalty on an otherwise pretty play. Before that, he caught a go-ahead touchdown pass that in most games is probably the game-winner. Former Steelers QB Russell Wilson, however, connected on a 48-yard go-ahead touchdown with seconds to go. Pickett only had two deep-pass connections that long in his Steelers career, one to Pickens for a 71-yard touchdown. In overtime, he had another big catch that set up the game-winning field goal.

What George Pickens said indirectly about Kenny Pickett is, of course, correct. He didn’t have the talent at quarterback—or at offensive coordinator, or elsewhere on offense—that would have allowed him to thrive. He found more success in a brief cameo with Mason Rudolph, and then with Russell Wilson last year. Injuries to both over the course of the season prevented that duo to make a lasting impression, however. But the reason he couldn’t find success with Pickett wasn’t because he was young, but rather because he lacked talent. Many rookie quarterbacks and their counterpart wide receivers thrive in today’s NFL.

For the Steelers, though, their “hope” is that Pickens helps the Cowboys lose many games. Because the worse Dallas does, the better the third-round pick they gained from trading him is. In other words, they’d like to see more of those penalties and less of the go-ahead touchdowns. As for Pickett, he made history earlier this year—for being traded three years in a row.

