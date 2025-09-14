George Pickens Outlasts Russell Wilson In Seesaw Showdown Of Ex-Steelers

Former Steelers Russell Wilson and George Pickens spoiled would-be game-winning plays, but Pickens’ Cowboys eventually came out on top Sunday in a wild NFC East affair. In a 70-minute game that went down to the last second, the former Steelers second-round pick set up the game-winning field goal in a 40-37 Cowboys overtime victory.

Down three at the 6-yard line, Pickens made a sure-handed grab at the goal line for six points. After an inauspicious start to his Cowboys career last week, Dallas got a taste of the playmaker. With under a minute to play, he secured a three-point lead. But then the Cowboys got a taste of Russell Wilson’s moon ball.

George Pickens for the lead!!! NYGvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/UOUi7QlsRu — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

With 33 seconds to play, Wilson heaved one deep for WR Malik Nabers into the end zone, connecting for 48 yards. That marked Wilson’s third touchdown pass on the day, also going for over 400 passing yards. That looked like it might stand, spoiling Pickens’ big play, but a 64-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal sent the game into overtime.

No QB questions this week for the #Giants. What a performance from Russell Wilson, who delivers a vintage moonball to Malik Nabers in the final minute in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/S2n81syds5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2025

In extra time, both Wilson and Pickens made costly mistakes. Wilson let the ball slip out of his hands on a backward pass and then threw a deep interception. Earlier in the extra period, Pickens wiped out a 2nd-and-19 conversion with an offensive pass interference penalty.

Russ is PICKED in OT! NYGvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/jF5dIj4BeF — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

But then, immediately after Wilson’s interception, Pickens and the Cowboys capitalized. Dak Prescott found Pickens for a 27-yard catch-and-run, putting them at the Giants’ 43. A 14-yard scramble made it a chip-shot attempt for Aubrey, who won the game and spoiled one of Wilson’s best games in a long and decorated career.

Traded to the Cowboys by the Steelers in May after the draft, Pickens embraced a new start. In the final year of his contract, he knows what is at stake for him this season. Although he didn’t have a big game today, he made the last big play.

On the other side of the ball, the Giants got the best of Russell Wilson, at least until overtime. By the end of regulation, he was 27-for-36 for 433 yards and 3 touchdowns. It was his best game in years, arguably, besting his win over the Bengals last season. As for George Pickens, he didn’t light up the stat sheet, but he got the Cowboys back into the game. By overtime, he had caught four passes on seven targets for 41 yards and the one touchdown.

Wilson finished 30-for-41 for 450 yards, a career high, with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Pickens ended the day with 5 catches on 9 targets for 68 yards and 1 touchdown. Both former Steelers showed their highs and lows, now transferred to the legendary NFC East rivalry.

Both Russell Wilson and George Pickens entered the game facing immense pressure after struggling in Week 1. After the Giants’ Week 1 loss, HC Brian Daboll declined to commit to starting Wilson in Week 2. They did, of course, and he played well—until he didn’t. As for Pickens, after showing poor effort and facing criticism, he stepped up and made important plays today. But the story of their post-Steelers seasons is just beginning.