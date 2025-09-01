Garafolo: Saints Signing Former Steelers EDGE Eku Leota To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently waived EDGE Eku Leota after he spent most of the last year with the team. He did not survive roster cutdowns and now finds a new home with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X.

Leota had a workout with the Saints today and they didn’t let him leave town without a practice squad contract.

Joining the Steelers’ practice squad last October, Leota was elevated on game day one time against the Las Vegas Raiders. He made one tackle on 13 defensive snaps and one special team snap. He reverted back to the practice squad and remained there until he signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers after the season.

He had seven total tackles for the Steelers this preseason, including three tackles for loss, and a QB hit. The OLB room was pretty set for the Steelers’ 53-man roster with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer. Leota was beat by DeMarvin Leal and Julius Welschof for a spot on the practice squad.

Originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Carolina Panthers following the 2023 NFL Draft, Leota spent the entire 2023 season with them. He was elevated the maximum of three times that year. He made their practice squad again in 2024 but was released shortly after the start of the regular season.

He measured in at 6030, 263 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms prior to the 2023 draft but did not work out with a calf injury at the time.

Leota should have a slightly easier path to contributing in New Orleans with less of a logjam on the depth chart ahead of him.