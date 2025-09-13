From Foe To Friend: DK Metcalf Loves Getting Advice From Ramsey, Rest Of Steelers’ DB Group

Not that long ago, Jalen Ramsey and DK Metcalf had a heated rivalry as members of the NFC West. Now, they’re each in Pittsburgh, and Metcalf is actually seeking advice from Ramsey and the rest of the defensive backs group.

“I always like self-critiquing myself, asking DBs, now I’m on a team with Slay, Jalen and Joey Porter,” Metcalf said, speaking to Rich Kleinman on the Boardroom YouTube channel earlier this week. “So I get to ask them what they’ve seen in my game, going against them in the years past… I will ask the DB coaches that have been in the organizations I’ve been in, whether that be Seattle or here with the Steelers.”

It is not a new idea to call DK Metcalf a temperamental receiver, as that’s been a label assigned to him throughout his young NFL career. There have been several instances of him getting into it with cornerbacks during games, Ramsey included. He plays with a lot of intensity, and while some think of him as a hothead, Metcalf’s desire to win and get the ball isn’t that different from most receivers.

One thing DK Metcalf has always been applauded for is his work as a teammate. Speaking this week, none of his former teammates seems to be looking for revenge this Sunday. Jaxon Smith-Njigba said he missed Metcalf, who helped him grow into the high-level NFL receiver he is today. Even a defensive end, Leonard Williams, mentioned Metcalf’s willingness to talk to defensive players, which does put some weight behind Metcalf’s words here.

He seems to have carried the same mentality into Pittsburgh. Metcalf’s work ethic hasn’t gone unnoticed throughout training camp and the preseason. Most of his teammates, especially the receivers, have spoken about his determination as a motivating factor for them.

Things got off to a good start in Week 1. Metcalf only had four receptions, but he did a nice job making people miss with the ball in his hands.

This is part of what makes DK Metcalf so dangerous. Not only can he beat you deep, but he’s also extremely useful in screens and the short passing game. Pittsburgh’s offense will look to pick up where it left off this Sunday. And Metcalf will get a chance to stick it to his former team.