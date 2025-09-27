Four Questions With The Depot Crew: Previewing Week 4 Steelers-Vikings Matchup

For the first time in NFL history, a regular season game will kick off at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s a special moment for the Rooney family and a major moment for the Steelers franchise as a whole. For the first time since 2013, the Steelers will play in an international game. It’s fitting, too, that it comes against the Minnesota Vikings, since that 2013 matchup in London was Steelers-Vikings.

There’s a lot of familiarity in this one, with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and some of the Steelers coaching staff, as well as Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell having a personal relationship. Both teams are banged up from a personnel perspective coming in, though plenty of star power remains.

It should make for a compelling international game in a historic venue.

Following what we did last year here at Steelers Depot, myself, Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, Scott Brown, Troy Montgomery, Jake Brockhoff and Dr. Melanie Friedlander will answer four key questions weekly, previewing the games.

Let’s talk about the Steelers’ Week 4 international trip to Dublin, Ireland to take on the Vikings.

QUESTION 1: WHO IS THE STEELERS’ X FACTOR AGAINST THE VIKINGS?

Josh Carney: RB Jaylen Warren. This feels like an awful matchup for the Steelers offense against Brian Flores’ defense. Pittsburgh will need to run the football at a respectable clip, but I could see a lot of situations where Jaylen Warren needs to make plays in the passing game, particularly on check downs. If he can make plays in space, the offense should have a chance. If not, it could be a long day.

Joe Clark: LB Patrick Queen. Queen did a solid job against the run in Week 3, and that has to continue. What can’t continue are the communication lapses in the passing game. As the green dot, that falls on him. Players can’t be coming wide open like Hunter Henry did during his second touchdown last week. He’s gotta be better in coverage for the Steelers to win.

Ross McCorkle: OLB Nick Herbig. Carson Wentz is good enough to win the game if he feels comfortable in the pocket. I am expecting the Vikings to give help to T.J. Watt’s side as usual and leave their talented LT Christian Derrisaw on an island. Herbig is capable of winning this matchup, and he needs to for the defense to have a strong day.

Scott Brown: LB Cole Holcomb: Mike Tomlin called Holcomb a “classic thumper” earlier this week. That is just what a defense allowing 139.3 rushing yards per game needs. Jordan Mason isn’t Adrian Peterson, but he is a sneaky good back. Make Carson Wentz beat you, Pittsburgh. Oh, and tell Patrick Queen that T.J. Hockenson is a pretty good tight end.

Troy Montgomery: OLB T.J. Watt. Watt got off to a slow start this year. However, he returned to form last week, recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. This week, the Steelers will need Watt to continue riding that momentum. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz is in for the Vikings this week. Rattling him would be a big boost for the Steelers. That starts with Watt, their best player.

Jake Brockhoff: DB Jalen Ramsey. The Steelers’ defense has had some well-known issues with communication, stretching all the way back to the 2024 season. They have the talent to be a dominant secondary, but they haven’t been on the same page enough this year. Against a talented Vikings’ receiving core, headlined by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, they’re going to have a tough task. Jalen Ramsey, who will likely play all around the secondary, will need to lead the fight against Minnesota’s passing attack.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: OLB Nick Herbig. With fellow pass rusher Alex Highsmith left back in Pittsburgh, ruled out with a high ankle sprain, Herbig will start opposite TJ Watt. Herbig continues to rack QB pressures, sacks, and splash plays in his third season. Since his rookie season, he maximizes his playing time with big impact. In the first three weeks, opposing offenses have been running to the right, away from Watt. Herbig needs a big day in Ireland to help his team shut down the Vikings.

QUESTION 2: WHAT IS THE MATCHUP TO WATCH IN STEELERS-PATRIOTS?

Josh Carney: OLB Nick Herbig vs. LT Christian Darrisaw. With Alex Highsmith on the shelf once again, Nick Herbig gets another start. In Week 3 he was a force, wrecking the Patriots’ pass game time and time again. This time, he’ll go against a stout left tackle in Christian Darrisaw, with another turnover-prone QB under center in Carson Wentz. Herbig is going to need to affect the game again, and could get another ball or two out in this one.

Joe Clark: DL Cam Heyward vs. Vikings’ backup left guard. Rookie Donovan Jackson is out, and the Vikings will either start Michael Jurgens (who had been starting at center in Ryan Kelly’s absence) or Blake Brandel. Heyward was a game-wrecker in Week 3, and with a favorable matchup in Week 3, he’ll need to take advantage of that again.

Ross McCorkle: C Zach Frazier vs. DT Javon Hargrave. Hargrave is a handful for offensive linemen with his unique wiggle for a player his size. He can win with leverage, or he can finesse right around an unsuspecting blocker. He already has two sacks this season. Interior pressure is a great way for the Steelers to be rendered ineffective on offense, so Frazier must be prepared.

Scott Brown: QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Vikings DC Brian Flores. Rodgers has been…good enough in leading the Steelers to a 2-1 record. He has made two terrible throws, only one of which was intercepted. If Flores and the Vikings bait him into another one that could be the difference in Dublin. Could have easily put Rodgers vs. S Harrison Smith here.

Troy Montgomery: CB Jalen Ramsey vs. WR Justin Jefferson. Before this season started, Mike Tomlin said that Ramsey would matchup against opponent’s number one receivers. While their secondary has been dealing with some injuries, Tomlin shouldn’t shy away from pitting Ramsey against Jefferson. He’s arguably the best receiver in the league. The Steelers can’t allow him to get going. They should do their best to contain him, and that means having Ramsey guard him.

Jake Brockhoff: WR DK Metcalf vs. CB Isaiah Rodgers. Each of these two will move around a bit on Sunday, but they’ll face each other often. When they do, Metcalf will be tasked with beating last week’s NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Rodgers had a terrific game, with a pick-six, a fumble recovery, and a fumble returned for a touchdown. Metcalf hasn’t gotten as many opportunities as he’d probably like to begin the year, and now he’ll be facing a cornerback coming off a terrific game.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers versus Vikings DC Brian Flores. Both bring an encyclopedic knowledge of the game and both are high-IG tacticians. Rodgers has an ability to read opposing defenses and make pre-snap adjustments, but this week he will be facing the king of disguise. Flores has designed pre-snap looks that confuse even veteran quarterbacks, shape-shifting from an all-out blitz to a man coverage look, or even quarters and cover 2 at the same time. In their only prior meeting, the 2024 international game in London between the Jets and Vikings, Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions, struggling to complete just over half of his 54 pass attempts for 244 yards. This is the chess match of the week, without a doubt.

QUESTION 3: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST KEY TO THE GAME FOR THE STEELERS?

Josh Carney: Communication everywhere. It’s going to be loud and an emotionally charged atmosphere at Croke Park. Communication will be paramount. The Steelers will need to be on the same page on both sides of the football, especially along the OL and in the secondary. It’s been an issue early in the season, but the Steelers need to have it corrected. They cannot afford blown assignments against the Vikings.

Joe Clark: Stop the run. Aaron Jones is out, but Jordan Mason is still a damn good back. He ran for 116 yards and two scores last week. If Mason has a big game again, it’s game over for the Steelers. Force Carson Wentz to beat you.

Ross McCorkle: Keep the score down. This game will snowball quickly if the Vikings get out to an early lead. The defense can’t allow that to happen. If they do, Brian Flores’ defense will be bringing pressure as the Steelers are unable to turn to the run game.

Scott Brown: Keep feeding Jaylen Warren the rock. The former undrafted free agent has been the Steelers’ best offensive player. Hand it to him. Throw it to him. Just feature him. How about 20-25 touches – or roughly the square root the Steelers’ tight ends will get – for the running back Kaleb Johnson was supposed to have supplanted by now?

Troy Montgomery: Protect the football. Last week, the Steelers won the turnover battle by a landslide. However, they still barely won the game. The Vikings forced a ton of turnovers in Week 3, and their defense is intimidating. The Steelers need to be careful with the football. If they give the Vikings extra possessions, then the game could get out of hand quickly.

Jake Brockhoff: Run the ball. It’s going to be a wild atmosphere in Dublin, and the Steelers need to establish some sense of control. If they can establish the run early, it will help ease them into a game that should be emotional on many levels. Plus, it also forces the defense to respect the run, which opens up the passing attack more. That’s extra important against Brian Flores’ defense, which will throw plenty of disguises at Aaron Rodgers.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: Ball security. The best chance for the Steelers to come away with a victory is to win the turnover battle. Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled to move the ball effectively, relying on YAC. Vikings DC Brian Flores had his defense practicing punchouts. The Steelers running backs, receivers and tight ends cannot afford to get too aggressive and make mistakes. For the Steelers defensively, a repeat of last week’s performance highlighted by four fumble recoveries and an interception would be welcome.

QUESTION 4: WHAT IS YOUR PREDICTION FOR STEELERS VS. VIKINGS IN DUBLIN?

Josh Carney: This one means so much to the Steelers, with it being the first regular season game in Ireland and the Rooney family heritage on the Emerald Isle. They have to find a way to get up for this one and have the best performance of the year. I fear they’ll get out-schemed though, and turn in another ugly international performance. Vikings 27, Steelers 17

Joe Clark: The Steelers haven’t looked like a good team. The Vikings, even with key pieces missing, have. For as much as this game means for the Steelers, the Vikings will out-scheme and out-execute them and win this fairly handily. Vikings 28, Steelers 17

Ross McCorkle: I don’t feel great about this game. There are too many win conditions for the Vikings, and not enough for the Steelers — at least in my mind. The Steelers came out flat in London back in 2013. If they do that again, it’ll get ugly. Vikings 24, Steelers 13

Scott Brown: Four Aaron Rogers touchdown passes in a game the Steelers could have easily lost. Five takeaways in a game the Steelers should have lost. Yeah, that is sustainable. Vikings 24, Steelers 16

Troy Montgomery: The Steelers are 2-1, and they haven’t played great in either of their wins. Both their offense and defense have major problems. Meanwhile, the Vikings have the best receiver in football, an aggressive defense, and a brilliant offensive mind at head coach. It seems like a recipe for disaster for the Steelers. However, I can’t ignore that the Vikings are starting Carson Wentz at quarterback this week. That gives me some confidence in Pittsburgh. Steelers 23, Vikings 20

Jake Brockhoff: The Steelers have made the plays when it mattered in two of their three games so far. Unfortunately, that won’t be enough to help them this week. The Vikings are missing some key offensive players, but a good offensive line and a great receiving core help negate that. Their defense just proved how talented they can be last week as well. The Steelers just aren’t playing enough complimentary football to come out with a win in this one. Vikings 27, Steelers 16

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: This game is tough to predict, particularly because the Steelers seem to find a way to win ugly when I think they will lose. While the Vikings pose a formidable challenge, something tells me that the Steelers will find a way to pull off a win in Ireland to honor Dan Rooney, who served as the US ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012. Expect a typical Pittsburgh cardiac finish and a last-minute field goal. Steelers 27, Vikings 24