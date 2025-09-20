Four Questions With The Depot Crew: Previewing Week 3 Steelers-Patriots Matchup

Coming off an ugly home-opener loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, the Pittsburgh Steelers head to a place where they haven’t won since 2008: Foxboro.

The trip to Foxboro brings another tough matchup for the Steelers against a physical opponent, this time in the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh is banged up defensively and has had issues stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback. It won’t get any easier this week against the Patriots, led by second-year QB Drake Maye.

The Steelers’ defense isn’t the only unit struggling, either. The offensive line hasn’t been able to establish a run game or consistently protect Aaron Rodgers. The Patriots have one of the best run defenses through two weeks in the NFL, and they lead the NFL in sacks with nine.

Things don’t look all that great for the Steelers on paper. But that’s why they play the games.

Following what we did last year here at Steelers Depot, myself, Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, Scott Brown, Troy Montgomery, Jake Brockhoff and Dr. Melanie Friedlander will answer four key questions weekly, previewing the games.

Let’s talk about the Steelers’ Week 3 road trip to take on the Patriots.

QUESTION 1: WHO IS THE STEELERS’ X FACTOR AGAINST THE PATRIOTS?

Josh Carney: ILB Payton Wilson. He’s been so up and down early in his second season in the NFL. He remains an athletic freak on the interior, one that has great range. But he’s struggled with getting off blocks and making plays against the run. New England will run right at him this week. He needs to show he’s learned from the first two weeks and start performing better against the run.

Joe Clark: The Steelers’ offensive line. Can’t just take one player here. The line has struggled to run block through the first two weeks of the season, and Aaron Rodgers has been hit too much. The Patriots lead the NFL in sacks through two weeks, and getting the run game going is essential. They need a big game to beat New England.

Ross McCorkle: ILB Cole Holcomb. It sounds like the Steelers intend on using him more on defense, possibly to share snaps with Payton Wilson, who has been struggling through two weeks so far. He might improve the run defense, but will the Patriots try to pick on him in coverage?

Scott Brown: Special teams coordinator Danny Smith. It’s too simplistic to say that the Steelers have already won a game and lost a game because of special teams — but not by much. Smith has probably been sleeping at Steelers headquarters this week, and man would it be perfect timing for Bazooka Danny to scheme up one of his patented punt blocks. In what is expected be another close game, a special teams play could be the difference.

Troy Montgomery: WR DK Metcalf. Through two weeks, Metcalf has made some plays, but he hasn’t been as dominant as the Steelers would like him to be. Drop issues have plagued him as well. That all needs to change this week. The Patriots’ secondary has major issues, with their pass defense being ranked dead last in the league. They have a formidable pass rush, but Metcalf should have opportunities to make plays.

Jake Brockhoff: ILB Patrick Queen. The Steelers have been gashed up the middle through their first two games. Payton Wilson and the interior of the defensive line haven’t been great, but a lot of that problem lies with the man wearing the green dot. Queen is looking to rebound after a tough end to his first season with the Steelers, but he hasn’t gotten off to the greatest start. He needs to be as reliable as possible up the middle to mask the rest of the Steelers’ issues there.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith. The Steelers were roundly mocked for the most predictable and basic offense under former OC Matt Canada. It didn’t get much better in Smith’s first season with the team last year, but Smith called a good game in the win over the Jets. It wasn’t all bad against the Seahawks either, as the run game started to show some life. Facing an imposing pass rush but a leaky secondary in New England, Smith will need to find ways to give Aaron Rodgers time to stay upright and connect with his receivers. Smith will also be facing a defensive minded HC in Mike Vrabel that he knows well, after serving under him as the tight ends coach and then OC in Tennessee during Vrabel’s tenure as the Titans head coach.

QUESTION 2: WHAT IS THE MATCHUP TO WATCH IN STEELERS-PATRIOTS?

Josh Carney: Steelers RG Mason McCormick vs. Patriots DT Milton Williams. The Patriots move Williams all over the defensive front, but he’s played more than half of his 88 snaps at DT over right guard. It’ll be a tough assignment for McCormick. Williams has nine pressures and two sacks through two weeks. McCormick has allowed two pressures all season, but has a 45.5 overall pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Joe Clark: Patriots CB vs. DK Metcalf. Leaving it vague here since Christian Gonzalez’s status is up in the air for Sunday. If Gonzalez makes his debut, it becomes a tougher matchup for Metcalf but he could have some rust given how long he’s been out. If Gonzalez can’t play, then it’ll probably be Carlton Davis against Metcalf. The Steelers need Metcalf to get back on track after being limited in Week 2, and whoever he’s up against can play a major factor.

Ross McCorkle: Patriots DT Milton Williams vs. Steelers Interior Offensive Line. Williams was the Patriots’ prize free agent signing this offseason, and has carried over his spectacular playoff run with the Eagles into the 2025 season. Aaron Rodgers can navigate some pressure off the edge (at times), but he isn’t going to be able to escape if the interior pocket is collapsing. Zach Frazier, Isaac Seumalo, and Mason McCormick need to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Scott Brown: RB Jaylen Warren vs. LB Robert Spillane. Can we please see what Warren does with an RB1 workload? His running style is downright angry, and he has some wiggle too. Let Kenneth Gainwell returns kicks and catch the stray pass out of the backfield. Like Warren, Spillane also plays with the edge of an undrafted player as Derrick Henry can attest. Spillane and Warren could collide early and often at Gillette Stadium.

Troy Montgomery: Steelers RT Troy Fautanu vs. Patriots OLB Harold Landry III. Last week, Fautanu didn’t have his best game. There’s no reason to panic about that, though. He’s still getting acclimated to the NFL. However, he’ll have another big test this week. Landry leads the Patriots in sacks with 3.5. He’s been a productive pass rusher for years, with 54 careers sacks under his belt. Fautanu will need to bounce back and be at his best this week.

Jake Brockhoff: Steelers OLB Nick Herbig vs. Patriots LT Will Campbell. The Steelers may want to see T.J. Watt move around on Sunday, so Herbig might get looks on both sides of the line. However, most of them will probably come against Campbell. Herbig had a big interception last week, and with Alex Highsmith injured the Steelers need him to have a big game. They’ll hope Herbig’s two extra years of NFL experience help him get the best of Campbell Sunday.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: Steelers offensive line vs. the Patriots pass rush. The young Pittsburgh o-line has struggled in the first two weeks and their 41-year-old quarterback has been hit too many times, as opposing teams have registered seven sacks on Rodgers already. The Patriots added defensive lineman Milton Williams, fresh off a Super Bowl victory, as well as EDGE Harold Landry, and that has already paid dividends. The revamped New England defensive line has a combined 39 pressures, including nine sacks and another six QB hits. Broderick Jones and company will have their hands full.

QUESTION 3: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST KEY TO THE GAME FOR THE STEELERS?

Josh Carney: Run the football consistently, stay out of obvious passing situations. The Steelers offensive line has struggled early in the season, both in pass protection and running the football. They have to start producing this week. New England allows just 58.5 rushing yards per game, so it won’t be easy. But Pittsburgh has to find a way to run the football, taking some pressure off of Aaron Rodgers and the passing game.

Joe Clark: Give Aaron Rodgers time in the pocket. The Steelers can beat a lot of teams if Rodgers has time, and against a pass rush featuring Milton Williams and Harold Landry, it’s going to be essential.

Ross McCorkle: Involve the tight ends. They have far too much talent for the collective TE room to have just seven receptions for 58 yards an a jet sweep touchdown through two games. It’s time for Arthur Smith’s tight end friendly offense to show itself.

Scott Brown: Sack Patriots QB Drake Maye at least three times. It’s time for the NFL’s highest-paid defense to quit playing like Steelers shopped for it at Gabe’s. If the Steelers make life miserable for Maye that means they first snuffed out the Patriots’ running game. Hey, stranger things have happened.

Troy Montgomery: Attack the Patriots downfield. The Steelers haven’t been able to run the ball well this year. While they shouldn’t abandon their ground game, this week, they should let Aaron Rodgers take shots down the field. The Patriots’ pass defense is one of their biggest weaknesses. The Steelers’ defense might struggle again, but their offense can make up for that by hitting some big plays.

Jake Brockhoff: Good offensive line play. You could say this every week, but it’s become the biggest problem on the Steelers’ offense. They aren’t opening enough holes, which doesn’t allow the Steelers to run the ball consistently. That means play-action isn’t working, forcing Aaron Rodgers to sit in the pocket. Even in those scenarios, they aren’t protecting him well enough. The line was the biggest question on this offense coming into the year, and they need to show some improvement.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: Execution and technique. When things start to fall apart in all three phases of the game, it’s time to focus on the basics. That doesn’t mean making the scheme simple and vanilla. The Steelers just need to clean up communication, stick to their assignments (we are looking at you, Calvin Austin and Darius Slay), and play a clean game. If they can limit drops, missed tackles and missed assignments, they came come away from this game 2-1.

QUESTION 4: WHAT IS YOUR PREDICTION FOR STEELERS AT PATRIOTS?

Josh Carney: I felt good about the Steelers chances in the first two weeks of the season. But I was way wrong in Week 2. I don’t feel good about this trip to Foxboro. The Patriots have a physical defense that shuts down the run and hunts the QB. Drake Maye is becoming a really good QB and has a trio of playmaking RBs to work with. I don’t see an answer for Pittsburgh in this one. Patriots 24, Steelers 19

Joe Clark: The Steelers can’t beat the Patriots in New England. And coming off a rough Week 2 loss, it’s going to be panic time in Pittsburgh next week, especially after the defense struggles again. Patriots 31, Steelers 23

Ross McCorkle: It’s hard to trust the Steelers after two lackluster games, but I also don’t think they are doomed to be a sub-500 team yet. Losing back-to-back games has been uncommon in the Tomlin era, even if winning in Foxboro is rare. Steelers 23, Patriots 19

Scott Brown: The Steelers have remained slight favorites in spite of all the injuries on an already reeling defense. And with the sky closing in on Pittsburgh. I don’t trust this team, but Vegas prints money for a reason. This is exactly the kind of game Mike Tomlin consistently finds a way to win. Steelers 24, Patriots 13

Troy Montgomery: It’s a tale as old as time. The Steelers go into New England feeling good about their chances at victory, only to lose in disappointing fashion. Both teams have changed a lot, but I still don’t see the Steelers beating the Patriots. Neither their defense nor their offense gives me confidence in them. New year, same result. Patriots 30, Steelers 20

Jake Brockhoff: I thought the Steelers would come out with a close win against Seattle, and boy was I wrong. However, even though it’s not all clicking, the Steelers have too much talent for this rebuilding Patriots roster. I don’t have a lot of confidence in Pittsburgh’s defense, especially against an offense that woke up in Week 2. Still, the Steelers come home with an ugly win. Steelers 16, Patriots 14

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: The Steelers and the Patriots have similar challenges on offense, as both teams are trying to get their run games going. Both teams will likely rely more on their passing game to move the ball and put up points, so it may come down to which team’s defense gets more stops or forces more turnovers. The Patriots have momentum coming off a tough win in Miami, and I think they pull off another one on Sunday. Patriots 27, Steelers 23