Former Teammate Predicts Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Rather than find their next franchise quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers targeted another veteran this offseason. They signed Aaron Rodgers, the oldest active player in the league currently. That decision was scrutinized, with some people questioning how much Rodgers has left in the tank. However, he’s played alright to open the year. His arm still has plenty of strength. Despite the four-time MVP playing well, Randall Cobb, Rodgers’ former teammate, thinks it’s unlikely that he’ll keep playing after this season.

“Realistically, I see it this year,” Cobb said recently on the Glory Daze podcast. “If he stays healthy, I think he could make that decision after this year… I could see two more real years. Will he do that?

“I don’t know because I was up at the last game of the season last year because I thought that was the end. I didn’t know if he was gonna play another down, just based off of some of the conversations we had. But I don’t think he wanted to go out like that.”

Cobb and Rodgers are close friends. In fact the former NFL wide receiver has had three different stints as Rodgers’ teammate. Therefore, you should take his words with more than a grain of salt.

What Cobb said backs up Rodgers’ behavior this offseason. He took his time before signing with the Steelers, explaining that he was dealing with issues in his personal life. Rodgers didn’t rule out retirement before officially joining Pittsburgh, either.

After seeing how his time with the New York Jets went, it isn’t surprising that Rodgers strongly considered calling it a career. He tore his Achilles tendon in his first season there. While he returned to play last year, the team didn’t have much success. Rodgers took considerable heat for the Jets’ failures, even though he wasn’t awful.

However, as Rodgers has explained, several factors caused him to continue to play. Those included Mike Tomlin’s presence and Rodgers wanting to end his career on a less sour note. This seems to align with Cobb’s reasoning.

If Rodgers has a decent year with the Steelers, it’s reasonable to assume that he could feel more comfortable retiring. He’s hinted that 2025 will be his final year, although he’s walked back anything definitive.

If the Steelers have some postseason success this year, it seems more likely they’d want Rodgers back. The team wants to contend for a Super Bowl. If they get close, they could decide to run things back with Rodgers in 2026. However, it could be tough to convince Rodgers to return. He’s close to the end of his time in the league. If he gets adequate closure this season, he could feel content enough with his NFL career to end it.