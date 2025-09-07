Former Steelers OL ‘Concerned’ About Broderick Jones, But Willing To Give Him ‘Grace’

The Pittsburgh Steelers had several serious issues. despite beating the New York Jets, 34-32, in Week 1. They struggled to stop the Jets’ offense for almost the entire game, and that wasn’t their only problem. The Steelers’ offensive line also had a tough time protecting Aaron Rodgers, who was sacked four times. Specifically, Broderick Jones’ performance was disappointing, to say the least. Former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex gave his thoughts on Jones’ play in Week 1.

“It’s [Jones’] first start at LT,” Essex wrote Sunday on Twitter. “You want to give the kid some grace. And I will. But there are some serious issues with 77’s technique and general football smarts that should not be made at this point in his career. I am concerned. Hopefully time and reps will improve these issues.”

Jones was the Steelers’ first-round draft pick in 2023. They traded up to select him, and so far he’s been underwhelming. While his rookie year was fine, he had a brutal 2024 campaign. He even got benched, although he got his job back after Troy Fautanu went down with a season-ending knee injury.

However, like Essex says, this is Jones’ first year as the Steelers’ starting left tackle after previously playing mostly at right tackle. There’s been a lot of talk about how Jones is a more natural left tackle, which gave fans some optimism about him going into this year.

Unfortunately, much of that has disappeared after Week 1. Jones was the weakest part of the Steelers’ offensive line, allowing at least one sack. He got beat all game, and that set the Steelers’ offense back multiple times.

While it’s good to not overreact after one game, Jones’ performance is concerning because this is a big year for him. The Steelers are relying on him to protect Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. Rodgers looked good in Week 1, but he took a lot of punishment. That can’t continue.

Maybe Jones will look better in Week 2. The Jets’ defensive line is loaded, so perhaps that’s why he played so poorly. However, in the AFC North, he’s going to face some of the league’s best pass rushers. His play will need to improve. Otherwise, he could find himself getting benched again.