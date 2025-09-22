Former Patriots RB Can’t Give Steelers ‘All The Credit In The World’ For Beating New England

While the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New England Patriots in Week 3, it wasn’t pretty. They forced five turnovers, so it felt like they should’ve had a much more secure win. Instead, they barely won. The Patriots had a chance to come back until the very end of the game. Because of that, former Patriots running back Damien Harris isn’t showering the Steelers with praise after their 21-14 win.

“The offensive execution for the New England Patriots was absolutely abysmal,” Harris said on CBS Sports HQ. “You fumble going into the end zone. You have four fumbles, three between the running backs, one with Drake Maye, interception. Even late in the game, whenever Drake Maye completed the pass to Pop Douglas, he was short of the first down by one yard.

“If he had just turned up the field, he would’ve easily got it. Yeah, the Steelers looked good on defense, but I can’t give them all the credit in the world because the Patriots, they just shot themselves in the foot.”

The Patriots did often get in their own way. However, the Steelers also made several big plays. It’s difficult to say that the Patriots were the better team in Week 3.

The Patriots’ drive to end the first half is a perfect example of how the game went for both teams. New England went on a 17-play, 92-yard drive, and it looked like they were going to tie the game going into halftime. The Steelers’ defense couldn’t get out of its own way, allowing the Patriots to make several big plays.

While it bent, the Steelers’ defense didn’t break. On 3rd and goal, with the Patriots on the 2-yard line, the Steelers came up with an interception. Instead of the Patriots settling for a field goal at worst, they walked away from that drive empty-handed.

Did Drake Maye make a poor decision on that throw? Yes, but it was also a good play by Steelers corner Brandin Echols with an assist from DT Cameron Heyward. The Steelers shot themselves in the foot almost as much as the Patriots did. Ultimately, Pittsburgh did just enough to win.

Sometimes, that’s all it takes in the NFL. The slightest mistake can make the difference between winning and losing. The Patriots made a lot of mistakes, but the Steelers still needed to capitalize on some of them to win the game. They went to New England and left with a win for the first time since 2008, and no matter how difficult that was, it’s still a credit to Pittsburgh’s resilience.