Former NFL RB Thinks It’s ‘Good Sign’ That Steelers Got Kaleb Johnson Involved In Week 4

In Week 2, Kaleb Johnson made a huge special teams error, contributing to a Pittsburgh Steelers loss. After that, he was taken off kick return duty, and it was unclear what his role would be with the Steelers going forward. While he wasn’t a factor in their Week 3 game, Johnson saw some Week 4 action with Jaylen Warren out. Former NFL running back Damien Harris thinks the Steelers haven’t given up on Johnson yet.

“I do think it was a good sign to see Kaleb Johnson active today,” Harris said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “I saw him getting some carries late in the fourth quarter when they were trying to seal the game, run the clock out. That’s a good way to instill confidence in a young guy that made a big mistake last week.

“Obviously, he wants to flush it and put it behind him, but there’s no better way to instill that confidence back in a young guy than having him in the game, having him active, and giving him carries late when the game is on the line to show.”

Against the Minnesota Vikings, Johnson recorded six carries for 22 yards. That’s not an incredible stat line, but it’s a step in the right direction for the rookie. Before that game, he had -1 net rushing yards this season. Combined with his special teams gaffe, Johnson needed some positive plays to add to his resumé.

Johnson’s longest run of the day went for nine yards. That play was a small showcase of why the Steelers still believe in him. He’s a powerful running back who looks like a good fit in Arthur Smith’s scheme.

We’ll see what Johnson’s role is going forward. The Steelers are on a bye this week, which should allow Warren to get healthy. When he returns, Johnson could be hard-pressed for snaps again. Kenneth Gainwell had a great game against the Vikings and Warren has been a playmaker, leaving Johnson as the odd man out.

However, he’s only a rookie. Despite his boneheaded play against the Seahawks, there’s no reason to give up on Johnson yet. The Steelers spent their third-round pick on him earlier this year and clearly believe in his potential. He might not be a huge factor in the Steelers’ offense this season. What’s important is that Johnson takes advantage of the opportunities he gets. Week 4 was a good way to start doing that.