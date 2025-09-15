Former NFL Player Explains Why Steelers’ Run Defense Is Struggling

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense has been atrocious through two games. They’ve allowed 299 yards, and they’re giving up explosive plays in the ground game, too. After Week 1 against the New York Jets, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk said that the defensive line needed to be better at “getting off blocks”.

Unfortunately, the Steelers’ run defense woes continued Sunday. Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III had a field day against the Steelers with 13 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. This isn’t just a one-week aberration. Why are the Steelers struggling against the run so much? When our Ross McCorkle took a look at the Steelers’ defensive struggles, he found out that the defense has allowed 10 explosive run plays accounting for 160 yards on the ground.

So why is this happening? Former NFL DB Devin McCourty has a theory. And it goes back to what Loudermilk says.

“They’re supposed to eat up the blocks,” McCourty said Monday on Chris Simms Unbuttoned when talking about the Steelers’ defensive philosophy and the line. “They’re supposed to clog it up, and then [Patrick] Queen and [Payton] Wilson clean up the tackle, just run and be free. I think right now, teams are doing a good job getting those guys, double-teaming them, then going up to the linebackers late. And I don’t think that’s Wilson and Queen, really. That’s not why you bring them to Pittsburgh, to be running downhill and just hitting guards. So, I’m concerned for Pittsburgh’s defense. Are they going to have to change schematically a bit?”

The Steelers have a conundrum on their hands. They have a group of defensive linemen who are mostly smaller for a 3-4 front. Just check the Steelers’ official roster page to see the size of the defensive linemen. Cam Heyward, Logan Lee, Loudermilk, and Esezi Otomewo are all listed under 300 pounds. Daniel Ekuale is listed at 300 pounds exactly, and Keeanu Benton is listed at 309. Only two linemen are listed over 310 pounds in rookies Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black. And Harmon hasn’t even played a regular-season game yet due to a knee injury.

So, it shouldn’t surprise us that offensive linemen are successfully winning when double-teaming. Few of these linemen have the size to anchor well against double teams. Just look at how Benton played against the Jets in Week 1 to see how he struggled. And he’s one of the Steelers’ bigger linemen.

Players like Heyward rely on quickness to blow up double teams and get into the backfield. However, if they’re unable to get off blocks, that gives offensive linemen a chance to get to the linebackers. And Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are speedy, linebackers, not bowling balls who will take on guards and win.

The Steelers did have someone like that last year. McCourty thinks that could be part of their issues, not having a player like LB Elandon Roberts.

“Last year, Roberts was a big part of their run game,” McCourty said. “I know he didn’t play every snap at linebacker. But if you ever turn on Elandon Roberts [tape], one thing he does, he’s running downhill and he’s hitting anybody. And I think they’ve missed that a little bit.”

Want proof? Just look at this play against the Cleveland Browns from last season.

By god, that’s Elandon Roberts’ music. Punish pullers. What you have to do as an LB working downhill like this. Roberts demolishes #Browns C Ethan Pocic. Put that on Roberts’ highlight reel with the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/9ROujlmmrC — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 9, 2024

So, is it that the Steelers need a different type of linebacker? Or do they need to change their approach along the defensive line? Maybe things will be different once Harmon is healthy and both he and Black are more acclimated to the NFL. But what we are sure of is that something needs to change with the Steelers’ run defense. Otherwise, 2025 is going to be a very long year in all the wrong ways.