Former NFL LB Thinks Steelers Can ‘Run’ With Anyone In ‘Loaded’ AFC

Even though they haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers want to be Super Bowl contenders this year. Aaron Rodgers feels like they’re in the mix, but the AFC has a lot of stiff competition. Despite that, former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder believes in the Steelers as Super Bowl contenders.

“For [Mike Tomlin] to have Aaron Rodgers now, with that defense, and those weapons that they brought in, the AFC is already loaded,” Crowder said Tuesday on The Pivot podcast. “And I really think Pittsburgh can run with all of them. I’m interested to see what Mike can do with [Rodgers].”

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, but he’s not that player anymore. He’s 41 years old, and while he can still be a solid player, it remains to be seen how high he can raise the Steelers’ ceiling. If Rodgers can tap into his old self more often than not, though, Pittsburgh might be a legitimate contender.

However, their path to a Super Bowl won’t be easy. The AFC is home to some of the NFL’s best teams. That includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens. Also, the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are both in the Steelers’ division. That adds another layer to their championship aspirations.

In recent years, the Steelers have struggled against that level of competition. Last year, the Ravens and Chiefs both crushed the Steelers. Baltimore even did it twice.

This year could be different, though. Rodgers wasn’t the only player the Steelers added this offseason. They acquired a lot of talent at important positions, such as cornerback and along the defensive line. On paper, this looks like their best roster in years.

While talent is important, teams win Super Bowls, not individuals. Crowder is confident that Tomlin can blend the Steelers into a championship contender this year, though. Pittsburgh has done more with less in the past.

Just as well, there’s no telling if some of the AFC powerhouses will be as good as people predict them to be. For example, the Bengals disappointed some people last year. Sometimes, contenders come out of nowhere. The Steelers might not look like favorites in the AFC right now, but that could change during the season.