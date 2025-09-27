Former NFL All-Pro Predicts Multi-TD Day From Steelers’ Defense Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense forced five turnovers in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, but just two of those turnovers led to points from the Steelers’ offense. Despite the takeaways, the defense hasn’t played all that well yet this season, but former NFL running back and current analyst Maurice Jones-Drew expects that to change on Sunday. Jones-Drew made a bold prediction for NFL.com that the Steelers would have not one, but two defensive touchdowns and that their special teams unit would also come through with a score.

“The Vikings’ defense put on a masterclass against the Bengals last week, forcing five turnovers and scoring two defensive touchdowns. It’s Pittsburgh’s turn this week, with the Steelers and Vikings facing off in the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Ireland. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin’s crew has a pick-six and returns a fumble for a touchdown, while Pittsburgh’s special teams unit returns a blocked field goal for a score,” Jones-Drew wrote.

Getting three touchdowns from units other than the offense would be a great day for the Steelers and would nearly guarantee a win. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the Week 3 game, following a rough performance in Week 2. A lift from the defense and special teams would be beneficial in moving the Steelers to 3-1 ahead of their bye.

The Steelers’ special teams came through in Week 1, when Kenneth Gainwell forced a fumble on a kick return to set up a touchdown. The defense showed last week that they’re still very capable of forcing turnovers, and with a backup quarterback in Carson Wentz starting for the Vikings, the Steelers may have opportunities to turn Minnesota over. Turning turnovers into points without the offense needing to touch the ball would certainly be a winning formula.

Most of the focus this week has been centered on the Vikings’ defense, led by former Steelers’ assistant Brian Flores, after their big week last week. CB Isaiah Rodgers accounted for two defensive touchdowns in the team’s 48-10 rout of the Cincinnati Bengals, and it’s a group that could give Pittsburgh’s offense trouble. But if the Steelers can turn the game on its head defensively, it would be a huge momentum boost for the whole team heading into the bye.

Three defensive/special teams touchdowns are a lot, and it’s obviously quite an ambitious prediction for Jones-Drew. But even if the Steelers can get one defensive score, their chances of winning against a good Vikings team would only increase.