Former GM: Cam Heyward ‘Has To’ Miss Week 1 To Keep Leverage In Negotiations

Cam Heyward is in the middle of one of the most peculiar contract negotiations we’ve seen in a while. Things perked up again this week when Heyward wouldn’t commit to playing in Week 1 on his podcast. Former NFL GM Doug Whaley thinks Heyward might have to keep himself out of action to hold his leverage in these negotiations.

“If he’s really dug in to what he says he is, then he has to,” Whaley said Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan. “I think it would be a colossal mistake. One, I already think it’s a colossal mistake to hold in after signing that contract, everybody agrees with that. But now you’re going to damage your reputation and then don’t go the full way. So, what are you doing? What did you try to accomplish?”

“The way that he’s going about it, and especially if he sits out, he doesn’t care about the Steelers. He just wants to win.”

We didn’t become aware of Heyward’s hold in until a couple of weeks into training camp. It became a big story, and then Heyward slowly returned to activities. Up until this week, the lack of updates made the situation die down quite a bit. Then, Heyward’s podcast on Tuesday fanned the flames again.

Whaley’s has not been a fan of the way Cam Heyward is going about this situation, to say the least. And if he doesn’t reach a deal with the team before kickoff on Sunday, there are a couple of ways the game could affect these negotiations. If he doesn’t play against the Jets and the players who take his place like Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black play well, it probably makes the Steelers less inclined to pay him. However, if he does play, the Steelers have all the leverage, as Whaley points out. If he’s going to play anyway, it doesn’t hurt the Steelers to simply wait things out.

That said, the Steelers could really use Heyward on the field Sunday. Pittsburgh’s going to have to stop the run to have any chance of winning at MetLife Stadium. Justin Fields, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen form a talented trio, and the Steelers are without Derrick Harmon. Having Heyward on the field would make a world of a difference.

We’re only days away from the start of the regular season, leaving some time for something to come together. Perhaps Cam Heyward’s words were lighthearted in the sense that he knows he’ll get a contract before the season begins anyway. Or his hold in is as real as he’s said it is, and he actually misses Week 1. Either way, we’re just days away from finding out.