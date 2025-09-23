Former Bengals Pro Bowl RB Rudi Johnson Dead At 45

Former Cincinnati Bengals star running back RB Rudi Johnson has died. He was 45. TMZ shared the news Tuesday morning, noting a cause of death currently isn’t known. Per the outlet, Johnson was struggling with “mental health issues” that were possibly related to CTE suffered during his eight-year NFL career.

A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2001, Johnson appeared in 95 games and made 63 starts. He had an elite stretch from 2004-2006, rushing for 1,300 yards all three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2004 after rushing for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ran for exactly 12 touchdowns in all three of those years. Despite those gaudy numbers, he never led the NFL in rushing yards or touchdowns.

In nine games against Pittsburgh, Johnson rushed for 505 yards and four touchdowns. In a 2004 regular-season loss, he ran for 123 yards and one touchdown. His 2-yard score gave the Bengals a temporarily lead, though the Steelers ended the game on top.

Johnson was the rare runner to find success against a tough Steelers defense. From 2004-2005, Johnson was just one of two players to run for 100-plus yards against Pittsburgh. The Indianapolis Colts’ Edgerrin James was the other.

In the 2005 Wild Card Game, Johnson rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh bounced back from an early deficit to win 31-17.

For all the team’s talent, a bad team culture and questionable coaching made success fleeting. Johnson, however, was steady and consistent as anyone on that squad.

Injuries hampered Johnson later in his career. After years of heavy workloads and multiple 300-plus carry seasons, he played in just 11 games in 2007, managing just less than 3 yards per carry. Following trade speculation, the Bengals cut him ahead of the 2008 regular season. He signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, carrying the ball 76 times for 237 yards and two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) for the infamous 0-16 team.

A one-year star at Auburn, Johnson rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Tigers. He finished 10th in the Heisman voting that year.

Off the field, Johnson was active in the community. He established the Rudi Johnson Foundation in 2005. Childhood friends with Steelers linebacker James Farrior — both were born in Ettrick, Va. — Farrior’s own foundation partnered with Johnson’s. In 2009, the Farrior 51 Foundation was listed among groups representing one of Johnson’s sports camps.