‘Force Him To Have To Play Quarterback:’ CB Brandin Echols Wants Justin Fields To Win With His Arm, Not Legs

For new Pittsburgh Steelers CB Brandin Echols, if the defense can keep Justin Fields from winning with his legs, the Steelers have a good chance at beginning the season on a high note. He told reporters following practice Wednesday that daring Fields to win through conventional means is the game plan.

“His legs are probably one of his most dominant traits,” Echols said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “We just try to eliminate that and force him to have to play quarterback. If we do that, I think we should be good.”

Steelers DB Brandin Echols on facing Justin Fields:

"His legs are probably one of his most dominant traits. So we just try to eliminate that and force him to have to play quarterback. If we do that, I think we should be good." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 3, 2025

Fields is one of the most dangerous runners at the position but isn’t nearly as highly regarded as a passer. For his career, turnovers have been a problem. Since being drafted in 2021, no one has more fumbles than Fields’ 44 while his 31 interceptions are 18th over that span despite spending half of last season on the bench.

As the Steelers’ starter for the first six of games of last year, he cleaned up many of those mistakes but was at his best when able to make plays with his legs. He finished the year with as many rushing touchdowns as passing, five apiece.

Minimizing his mobility is easier said than done. That responsibility falls on the front seven. Pittsburgh must rush smart to contain Fields and keep him from leaving the pocket where he becomes most dangerous. That can be done with a “mush rush” of the front four, not rushing full out and focusing on constricting Fields, or by blitzing and plugging any escape lanes. Last year, the Steelers blitzed at low levels but vowed to make schematic changes for 2025. Presumably, that means ramping up the pressure.

Slotted as a top backup at outside and nickel, Echols may not see lots of action against Fields and the Jets. If there’s a role, he could enter as the Steelers’ sixth defensive back in dime packages, especially with CB Cory Trice Jr. beginning the season on injured reserve. But with Payton Wilson emerging, Pittsburgh may use less dime groupings than before. No matter who is on the field, the goal is the same. Contain Fields. Stop the traditional running game. And make Fields win through the air.