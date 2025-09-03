For Steelers To Break 100-Catch Drought, DK Metcalf Will Need A Career Year

The Steelers haven’t had a 100-reception season from a player since 2021, and no one, not even DK Metcalf, on their current roster has ever done it before. Only nine teams have a longer drought, so to break the streak, someone will have to step up.

Metcalf, despite having never had a 100-reception season, is the Steelers’ best candidate. In case that wasn’t obvious, all you need to do is look at what the Steelers are paying him. He has had multiple Pro Bowl season before, and multiple 10-touchdown seasons as well. But in terms of volume, he hasn’t come that close to triple digits.

Only twice in his career has DK Metcalf recorded more than 75 receptions in a season. In 2020, he caught 83 passes on 129 targets. Two years later, the Seahawks fed him 141 targets, producing 90 catches. Although that might seem low, it’s not for someone with a career average depth of target of 12.7 yards. And the Steelers will be using Metcalf vertically, as you might imagine.

Over the past decade, the Steelers have recorded six 100-reception seasons—four by Antonio Brown. In 2018, both he and JuJu Smith-Schuster managed the feat. Diontae Johnson is the last to do it for the Steelers, once, in 2021. That year, he caught 107 passes on 169 targets, so the Steelers could certainly offer that volume to DK Metcalf.

Not once in his career has Metcalf ever drawn 150-plus targets, but that was with Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, not with Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. And he was never so clearly and distinctly the primary focus, as he will be here. He has always had Tyler Lockett drawing 100-plus targets his way every season.

The Steelers simply don’t have an obvious second target behind DK Metcalf who will draw so many balls his way. Pat Freiermuth has never seen 100 targets, and last year had just 78. He will now have to share with Jonnu Smith.

The Steelers traded a second-round pick for Metcalf and then signed him to a massive new extension. If they’re not feeding him 150-plus targets, they’re doing something wrong. For what it’s worth, observations from training camp seem to suggest that’s what Rodgers plans to do. After all, they were already working out together before he even signed with the Steelers.