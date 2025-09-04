Florio: There’s ‘Chatter’ Aaron Rodgers Won’t Make Weekly Appearances On Pat McAfee Show

Joining a new NFL team may not be the only change Aaron Rodgers is making for 2025. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Rodgers may not be a regular Tuesday guest on The Pat McAfee Show.

“There has been some talk that he’s not going to do the McAfee show this year,” Florio said Thursday on Pro Football Talk Thursday. “He wasn’t on the show this week, Tuesday. We’ll see. There’s been some chatter he may not do it.”

That news hasn’t been confirmed by McAfee or Rodgers. The last mention of it came during training camp when Rodgers said, perhaps jokingly, that Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten would have to make the call if Rodgers will appear on McAfee’s show. Rodgers made a couple of appearances during the offseason, joining the show in March to dispel what he coined as “bullshit” free agency rumors. He joined the show again in June after signing with Pittsburgh and once more during training camp when McAfee aired a live show from Saint Vincent College.

Florio pointed out that Rodgers did not appear on the Tuesday show this week, though we’ll have to confirm if Rodgers also skipped Week 1 last year during his second season with the New York Jets. Update: Rodgers did not appear on the McAfee Show on the Tuesday before the NFL season last year, Sept. 3. He did appear on the 10th, the Tuesday after Week 1.

For the past several seasons, Rodgers has been a weekly Tuesday guest around 1 PM/EST, spending roughly an hour with McAfee. It has led to candid thoughts on football that often strays into politics and pop culture. With Tuesday the Steelers’ weekly off day, it would make sense for Rodgers to reprise his weekly role on the McAfee show.

It seems doubtful, though not guaranteed, that the Steelers are barring Rodgers from doing it. Over the years, Mike Tomlin has made clear that he gives players freedom to express themselves and nearly half the roster has a podcast. Rodgers could also make less frequent appearances, joining a couple times during the year instead of every week.

But in what could be his final NFL season, perhaps Rodgers is focusing fully on football. Or perhaps he’s opting against a weekly McAfee chat to keep his year in Pittsburgh as in-house as possible in a nod of respect to the generally closely guarded Steelers. If there’s no official word this week, Rodgers’ decision will be revealed next Tuesday with the NFL regular season underway.