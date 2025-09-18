Florio: Steelers No Longer Interested In Trading For WR Tyreek Hill

Despite trading for DK Metcalf earlier this year, wide receiver is still a weakness for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, at this point in the year, it’s tough to land a true difference maker at the position. There were rumors that the Steelers were interested in trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to Mike Florio. However, Florio said that is no longer the case.
“I will share one little nugget as it relates to teams interested in Tyreek Hill,” Florio said Thursday on his Pro Football Talk podcast. “I heard this the other day and haven’t had a chance to mention it. My understanding is the Steelers were [interested], but they’re not anymore because Mike Tomlin is concerned about what happens with this personal conduct policy investigation.
“Is there going to be a photo? Is there going to be a video? Is there going to be something that Tyreek Hill gets suspended for? They don’t want to trade for him and then lose him, which is not an unreasonable position for a team to take because why do you want to give up a third-round pick next year and have a guy come in and you raise up everyone’s hopes and then he’s gone in November?”
That makes a lot of sense. Hill has been one of the best receivers in the NFL for years. As recently as 2023, he put up video game numbers, catching 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hill’s speed has made him a cheat code.
However, there are significant risks in acquiring him. As Florio mentions, Hill is being investigated for domestic violence, and he could find himself on the receiving end of a lengthy suspension. This isn’t Hill’s first brush with the law, either. He’s dealt with several similar situations in the past.
Also, Hill is 31 years old, and he could be on the decline. Last season, he only posted 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns. That’s a fine year for most receivers, but for Hill, it’s underwhelming.
The Steelers could use help at receiver, but going after Hill feels like it would be a fool’s errand. Florio is correct that there’s a chance that Hill could get suspended this year, and a big reason why the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in May was because of his behavior. What sense then does it make to add Hill, who could bring more trouble than he’s worth?
There’s still a lot of time before the trade deadline, and perhaps Hill will get cleared before then. That could reignite the Steelers’ interest in him. Until that investigation is complete, though, don’t anticipate the Steelers making a move for Hill.
Calvin Austin III and others will have to step up in the Steelers’ receiver room in the meantime. Through two weeks, that group has been up and down, but hopefully, those players can find some consistency.