Florio: Steelers Are ‘The Real Deal’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1 and alone atop the AFC North standings. They’ve also got a bye week to hopefully get some players healthy and focus on improving their schemes. It’s a great spot to be in through four weeks.
But are the Pittsburgh Steelers fool’s gold or the real deal? Is their record just a product of their schedule, or can they keep things going? That’s the question Pro Football Talk posed on Tuesday.
“This is tough. I’m going real deal,” Devin McCourty said. “I have more concerns with the Baltimore Ravens and what they’re trying to do, especially if Lamar Jackson has to miss time. And I think if he has to miss time, hamstring, call it three weeks maybe. If he misses three weeks, and Pittsburgh can continue to win some ball games and get ahead… Can you picture the AFC North, and there’s one team that makes the playoffs, and it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers? That’s what this could turn into.”
It sounds more like McCourty is less confident in the Ravens than he is more confident in the Steelers. And that shouldn’t surprise anyone. Almost everyone predicted the Ravens would win the AFC North this year. But the Ravens find themselves at 1-3, the same record as the Cleveland Browns. And they’ve been ravaged by injuries. As McCourty said, Jackson suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and couldn’t finish the game. Even if he doesn’t actually miss much time, a bad hamstring will certainly hamper his ability to scramble and run. And Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced Monday that star DT Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the season with a neck injury.
Yes, the Ravens can get healthy at some point this season. And when they’re most healthy, they’re one of the most dangerous teams in the league. But the clock is ticking closer to midnight for them in 2025. The Steelers have suffered some injuries as well, but they’ve got the bye this week to rest up and prepare for the remainder of the season.
Mike Florio also thinks the Steelers are the real deal. And a big part of it is their approach is working and they’re 3-1, even if it hasn’t been pretty.
“They haven’t had a complete game yet,” Florio said. “Sunday against the Vikings was the closest thing to it with the total team performance. They had won one game where the offense carried the day. They had won a game where the defense carried the day. And now they won a game that was more balanced. So, I think they’re the real deal.”
The Steelers haven’t been spectacular through the first four weeks of the season. But they’ve won three games. The defense is trending in the right direction with seven turnovers and 11 sacks in the last two games, and the run defense is improving. We did see the Steelers’ run game have its best outing this season against the Vikings with RB Kenneth Gainwell having a career day. But the offense still needs to improve. Insider Ray Fittipaldo thinks that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith should take time during the bye week to figure out how to get tight ends Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth more involved in the offense.
If the Steelers’ defense keeps generating pressure and turnovers, that’s going to go a long way toward making the playoffs. If they can get the offense playing at a higher level, maybe they will be playing more complementary football, which leads to complete games. And maybe, just maybe, the Steelers will win the AFC North in 2025. Just like former NFL LB Tedy Bruschi thinks they could.
Even if it’s because the rest of the AFC North has more problems than the Steelers.