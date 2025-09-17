Florio Doesn’t Expect Calvin Austin III To Get ‘A Lot’ Of Targets ‘Anytime Soon’ After End-Zone INT

Calvin Austin III had a terrific first game with Aaron Rodgers. He caught a go-ahead touchdown pass in the second half and had a few big plays down the sideline as well. The Steelers hoped he’d fill their vacant WR2 role, and through one week it looked like he was capable of taking on that responsibility.

Week 2 wasn’t as pretty. Austin had just one reception on four targets. He also made a crucial mistake on a pass in the end zone intended for Pat Freiermuth, tipping the ball up and into the arms of a Seahawks’ defender. That could cost him some opportunities going forward, says Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“It was obvious Aaron Rodgers was not happy,” Florio said Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan. “You could tell by his gestures, you could tell by the reading of his lips that Austin screwed that play up, and caused an interception… He can blame that one on Calvin Austin. And I don’t expect Calvin Austin is gonna be getting a lot of balls thrown his way anytime soon.”

It was an unfortunate mistake, one that helped turn the tide of the game. Pittsburgh and Seattle were tied at 14 at the time. The Steelers would have taken a seven-point lead with a touchdown. Instead, Seattle went the other way and kicked a field goal before recovering Kaleb Johnson’s botched kick return for a touchdown and taking a 10-point lead just like that.

Mistakes like the one Austin made are going to happen, and he explained his thought process during the play. He tried to stay in bounds and remain an option for his scrambling quarterback. In doing so he messed up the spacing and got in the way of a pass that likely would have been a Freiermuth touchdown.

It’s a simple case of Austin’s fourth-year instincts not being the same as what Rodgers expects with his two decades of NFL experience. Mistakes like that will happen in Week 2 as they continue to build chemistry. It obviously needs to improve as the year goes on, but this early in the season it’s not entirely surprising.

In terms of costing Austin opportunities, that’s probably not going to happen. After the game, Rodgers acknowledged that Austin was at fault, but he also was very clear to compliment Austin multiple times, not throwing him under the bus. Rodgers handled it very professionally, and it doesn’t seem like Austin is in his doghouse at all. For what it’s worth, Austin did still see some passes come his way on Sunday even after that mistake.

The Steelers really can’t afford for Calvin Austin to see a decrease in targets anyway. DK Metcalf had a quiet week, and we haven’t seen a ton from the rest of the receiving corps. It seems Rodgers still has trust in his young receiver, who needs to continue to step up for the sake of the offense.