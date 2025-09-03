Fittipaldo: Steelers Will Make Chris Boswell The NFL’s ‘Highest-Paid Kicker’ Next Offseason

Contract drama has been a recurring storyline with the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer. First it was T.J. Watt, and now Cam Heyward has taken the spotlight. However, their kicker, Chris Boswell, is seeking a new contract as well. One that he’ll get, but he’ll have to wait until the offseason, says Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo.

“That quietly went away,” Fittipaldo wrote of Boswell’s contract dispute in his weekly chat with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He returned to practice and he’s kicking on Sunday. The Steelers will make him the NFL’s highest-paid kicker over the offseason.”

Boswell’s contract situation seemingly resolved itself as quickly as it began. Kickers don’t typically get a ton of work during training camp, especially veterans who have proven themselves to the level Boswell has. But while Ben Sauls got plenty of action in the preseason, Boswell did suit up and handle a couple of kickoffs. And, as Fittipaldo writes, he is going to be kicking for the Steelers on Sunday and through the rest of the season.

Chris Boswell has been as reliable as ever. Despite turning 33 last season, he put together the best season of his career. Boswell attempted 44 field goals and made 41 of them, the highest total in the league. He was efficient, making just over 93 percent of his attempts, and converting all 35 of his extra point attempts as well. Those numbers were enough to make him a first-team All Pro for the first time in his career.

With how lackluster the Steelers have been offensively in recent years, Boswell has singlehandedly won them games at times. He did it on multiple occasions last year. Boswell made six field goals in the Steelers’ 18-10 win over the Falcons to begin the season. He did it again against the Ravens in Pittsburgh’s dramatic 18-16 home win.

Given his importance, Boswell certainly has the right to be the league’s highest-paid kicker. He’s certainly underpaid at the $3.12 million he is set to make this season. The amount of money Pittsburgh would have to send his way to put him among the highest-paid kickers in the league certainly wouldn’t make a huge difference relative to the salary cap.

With Chris Boswell not holding out of action, this should have a resolution. Perhaps there is some sort of handshake deal in place, with Boswell knowing he’ll get a contract at the end of the season. That’s what Fittipaldo believes, at least.