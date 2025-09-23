Fittipaldo Shares Concern And Optimism For Steelers’ Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-1 and tied for first place in the AFC North (but the Cincinnati Bengals have a tiebreaker thanks to being 1-0 in the division). Heck, the Steelers are one of six AFC teams with a winning record through the first three weeks. Yet, if you spend any time listening to most people talk about the Steelers, it’s all negative. Former NFL QB and current analyst Dan Orlovsky says the Steelers should be winless.

To be fair, the stats are not pretty for the Steelers. They’re giving up an average of almost 26 points per game, 23rd in the league. Opposing teams are outgaining them by an average of 139 yards a game. Insider Ray Fittipaldo said Tuesday on the North Shore Drive podcast that the Steelers deserve credit “for finding ways to win.”

“However, I will say it’s not sustainable,” Fittipaldo said. “Your defense giving up 386 yards per game, like Mike Tomlin said last week, two is a pattern. Well, what is three? Three is now a trend. You can’t run the football. Your passing offense the past two weeks against the Seahawks and the Patriots was abysmal.”

The Steelers are supposed to be built around their defense and their run game. That hasn’t happened through three games. They average 2.8 yards per carry, the second-worst number in the league. They’ve also given up 1,158 yards of total offense, the fourth-most in the league.

And as Fittipaldo said, the passing attack that was so good against the New York Jets in Week 1 has sputtered the past two weeks. Against the Jets, QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns in the win. That yardage number has gone down each week. Rodgers threw for 195 yards against the Seattle Seahawks and only 139 yards against the New England Patriots. Thankfully, he threw two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown to WR Calvin Austin III with just over two minutes left in the game.

The struggles on both sides of the ball are real and, at this point, a trend. Sure, the Steelers can keep winning games against some of the lower teams in the league. The Cincinnati Bengals look very beatable with backup QB Jake Browning. The Cleveland Browns somehow knocked off the Green Bay Packers, but their offense shouldn’t be scaring anyone (except maybe the Bengals).

However, when the Steelers face off against the Baltimore Ravens (one of the biggest surprises of the season at 1-2), do we expect the Steelers’ defense as it stands to shut that offense down? There will be fans who say absolutely and point to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s record against the Steelers. However, recent trends aren’t pretty between the two rivals.

And what about games versus the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers? Heck, both the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking quite good this year. The Steelers, as they are currently playing, aren’t on the same level as a number of these teams. And Fittipaldo isn’t confident about the Steelers right now. But he isn’t confident that the team will continue to be like this all season long, either.

“So, when you add it all up, I don’t feel great about this team,” Fittipaldo said. “But there’s something telling me that they can’t be this bad all season. Eventually, the talent’s going to come together, especially on defense.”

If the Steelers can start to gel on both sides of the ball, they might go from just finding a way to win to actually beating teams. The talent level, especially on defense, is too good to continue to be terrible. We saw the run defense trending in the right direction against the Patriots, at least when it came to the performance of the Patriots’ backs. And they sacked Patriots QB Drake Maye five times. There are encouraging signs on defense, but they need to keep improving.

The fact that the Steelers are 2-1 right now this season, even if undeserving, means they’ve managed to not dig themselves a hole despite their struggles. They’re set up better than a lot of other teams in the AFC, if and when that turnaround comes.