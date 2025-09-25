Fittipaldo Offers Predictions For Porter And Elliott’s Sunday Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting close to being fully healthy in their secondary. Beat writer Ray Fittipaldo thinks it’ll take until after the bye week for them to get all the way there. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Thursday afternoon, Fittipaldo offered his prediction on CB Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott’s status for Sunday’s game after missing the past two with injuries.

“If I had to guess right now guys, I would say Joey’s probably not gonna play,” Fittipaldo told hosts Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “DeShon has a better chance to play. And I just think it’s because of the nature of those injuries.”

Porter and Elliott returned to practice on a limited basis this week for the team’s first two sessions. Porter injured his hamstring in Week 1. Soft-tissues injuries like his can notoriously take weeks to heal. New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, whom the Steelers avoided seeing in Week 3, hurt his hamstring in July and is just now returning to game action. Elliott sprained his MCL in the season opener and hasn’t played since.

That both Porter and Elliott avoided injured reserve suggested they wouldn’t miss four games. Having a Week 5 bye helps but also puts Pittsburgh in a tricky situation. Play the player now or give him the off week to recover and return for divisional play in Week 6.

“I think it’s probably a safer call to bring Joey back after the bye,” Fittipaldo said. “So that’s my gut feeling right now.”

Fittipaldo noted that Porter “dodged” the media this week, often a sign of a player not expecting to play.

If Porter can’t play, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Brandin Echols will serve as the Steelers’ top three corners. If Elliott sits, Jabrill Peppers and Chuck Clark will replace him.

Pittsburgh will hold its final practice Friday after arriving in Ireland. The Steelers will release one more injury report that offers game statuses on Porter, Elliott, and the rest. It’s possible both will be designated as “questionable.” The team is unlikely to elevate any players from its practice squad as replacements, meaning whether or not they play won’t be known until the team releases its inactives list bright and early Sunday morning.