Fittipaldo Believes Yahya Black Will Replace Keeanu Benton As Starting NT This Season

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Yahya Black, his 6-5, 336-pound frame strongly suggested he would be the big, two-gapping nose tackle that they have been missing for years in the middle of their defense. But DL coach Karl Dunbar quickly vouched for Keeanu Benton as their starting nose tackle and hinted that Black would function as more of a base end.

Through two games, it’s already fair to wonder if that is the right approach. One Steelers insider thinks it’s just a matter of time before Black takes over the starting NT role.

“They have options. They can put a bigger nose tackle in there,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo wrote Thursday in his weekly Steelers chat.

A follow-up question asked if he thinks Black will take over as the starting NT this season.

“Yes, especially if Benton continues to struggle,” Fittipaldo wrote. “He gets shoved around too much to be an effective nose tackle.”

Undersized nose tackles like the 6-4, 309-pound Benton have to either be elite with their hands to hold up at the point of attack or be quick enough to penetrate into the backfield to shut down plays before they develop. Despite some early-career flashes, Benton has proven capable of neither.

Black hasn’t excelled in the first two games of his NFL career, but he has shown the ability to beat blocks and hold up at the point of attack. He is getting pushed around far less often. And he now has several examples on tape of using his length and strength to stack and shed blocks and make tackles.

The embarrassing run defense against the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the 2024 season informed the Steelers’ entire offseason strategy of getting more physical in the trenches. The continuation of that embarrassment through the first two weeks of the 2025 season should compel them to accelerate the timeline on playing some of their rookies.

Black played 40 defensive snaps in Week 2 after Isaiah Loudermilk left the game early with a high-ankle sprain. He already has five combined tackles and a couple pressures in two games, which is more than Benton can say. The third-year player has logged 94 snaps with just three total tackles and a QB hit.

Something’s gotta give to improve the run defense, and switching out Keeanu Benton for Yahya Black might be the first domino to fall.