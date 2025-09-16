Firing DC Teryl Austin Wouldn’t Matter, Says Beat Writer: Mike Tomlin Will ‘Continue To Have Control’

Seeing the ESPN headline of “Teryl Austin fired” might feel good to a growing section of Pittsburgh Steelers fans. One beat writer says it won’t change a thing. Asked if Austin could go way of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada for a mid-season firing, 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn says it’s possible but ultimately inconsequential.

“It’s not like Mike has absolved himself from the defense, right?” Hathhorn said The Fan Tuesday morning. “So what you’re seeing is a lot of what Mike wants to see. Mike’s active in the defense, and if he wants to make changes, he can make changes.

“So you can make a cosmetic move almost in getting rid of the defensive coordinator, but you’re not gonna bring somebody else in. You’re just gonna bring somebody who’s already there. You’ll elevate them into a spot and Mike will continue to have control the defense.”

It’s no secret the influence Mike Tomlin has on the Steelers’ defense. With a deep defensive background and being a former defensive coordinator himself, it’s widely understood Tomlin sets the tone for the defense. Others like Austin are involved and help game plan, but the defense won’t look dramatically different no matter who carries Austin’s title of defensive coordinator.

As Hathhorn notes, firing Austin will only lead to an internal replacement. It’s unclear who would assume that role. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar once spoke of aspirations to become a coordinator but it’s yet to happen in his long coaching career. Perhaps defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, returning to Pittsburgh after a year in Las Vegas, would take over. But it would hardly bring sweeping changes to Pittsburgh’s unit.

Through two games, the Steelers’ defense looks anything but stout. The team ranks 29th in scoring and bottom-10 in virtually every run defense category. It’s a front reminiscent of 2021, a year when at least a laundry list of injuries can be cited as a reason for their struggles. Pittsburgh is dealing with injuries now, but not as many and not as long-term. Overall, the Steelers aren’t adjusting well schematically and aren’t playing up to snuff individually, a concern of a new-look defense with so many moving pieces. Pittsburgh has hardly faced the NFL’s top offenses on its schedule, either.

It’s doubtful Austin gets canned midseason. Canada was an exception made at the extreme. The calls for his firing were as loud as any coordinator has ever experienced, and the locker room might’ve mutinied had he stayed. Austin’s not at that point – not yet, anyway. But if the Steelers’ defense doesn’t shape up, Austin may not return in 2026. So long as Tomlin does, the new hire won’t be as meaningful.