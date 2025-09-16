Film Room: Payton Wilson Has Rocky Performance In Loss To Seahawks

Coming into the 2025 season, it appeared that Pittsburgh Steelers’ second-year linebacker Payton Wilson would take a significant leap forward, especially as the full-time starter in the middle of the defense.

Through two weeks, though, Wilson has struggled, particularly against the run.

Across two games with 112 snaps, Wilson grades out at 36.5 overall from Pro Football Focus. That includes a 44.7 grade against the run and a 35.7 overall in coverage. After declaring himself one of the best coverage linebackers in football, he’s been anything but through the first two weeks.

He’s also missed two tackles and has had a tough time getting off blocks in the run game. It doesn’t help that defensive linemen in front of him are getting put in his lap by offensive linemen. But Wilson isn’t helping himself, even when he has the opportunity to get off blocks and make plays.

Block shedding was one of his biggest warts when he came out of North Carolina State. So far this season, those issues have shown up in a big way. Those issues were heavily present on Sunday against the Seahawks.

He did have some flashes of strong play, finishing with 10 tackles and a sack. But Wilson’s problems showed up repeatedly as Seattle ran the football largely at will.

Let’s head to the film room.

On the first drive, Wilson was slow to get off a block. He wasn’t guarding the cutback lane well enough, and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III exploited it for a 13-yard gain.

Wilson overplays this just a bit, trying to get his head across the offensive lineman climbing to the second level. It’s well-designed by the Seahawks as fullback Robbie Ouzts gets enough of T.J. Watt on the backside to kick him out. But Wilson has to get off this block.

He doesn’t, and ultimately gets put on the turf, giving Walker a clean lane to the second level.

Throughout the game, it seemed that Wilson wasn’t trusting his eyes or instincts.

He was fooled on play-action a couple of times, which led to a chunk play for Seattle early in the game.

In the clip above, you can see him selling out to his left, attempting to defend the run. But he never notices the tight ends slip through traffic and into the flat for the high-low game that results in an easy pitch and catch.

When he didn’t trust his eyes, he didn’t attack downhill, especially against the run.

When he sees the running back with the ball here, he has a clean lane downhill and needs to pull the trigger. Instead, he stands there holding his ground, which allows the left tackle to climb and seal him off, giving Walker a crease.

Fortunately, rookie defensive lineman Yahya Black got off his block and made the play, limiting Walk to a 5-yard gain. But this is one Wilson will want back. He’s at his best when firing downhill against the run. He has to get back to being aggressive, especially when plays are in front of him.

Then, of course, there’s the 19-yard catch and run from AJ Barner that Wilson ultimately gave up. He didn’t feel Barner coming off the block and slip into his route.

There was a lot of communication pre-snap, so maybe there was some confusion regarding roles on the play. But Wilson has to decide here: stay with the TE, or attack Darnold and rush the throw. He can’t be in between like he was, which resulted in a big play on a drive that ultimately ended the game for the Steelers.

While there were plenty of rough reps on tape, Wilson did have some good moments against Seattle.

This was an excellent rep against the run early in the game.

Wilson is a shifty linebacker, athletic enough to slip blocks and make plays, and he does that here.

He does a great job of dipping inside Cooper Kupp’s block attempt. This forces RB Zach Charbonnet to hesitate in the backfield and cut back inside, running right into the waiting arms of T.J. Watt for no gain. Wilson won’t get credit in the stats sheet, but he helped make this play.

That’s how team run defense should work.

Wilson recorded his first career sack on Sunday, too, and he showed off his burst in the process.

A nice delayed blitz here from Wilson, reading the play-action and flying downhill untouched to slam Darnold to the turf. He can close the gap between the ball carrier and himself in the blink of an eye. It’s impressive to see, especially from the end zone angle.

I loved this rep from Wilson on the zone stretch run.

He widens out just enough before the snap, and then he attacks the left tackle, trying to get to the second level on him and seal him. Wilson forcefully gets his hands into the tackle’s chest and controls him, winning the rep.

Once he’s able to get his hands inside, he slips past the inside shoulder of the tackle and closes downhill with a pair of teammates to stop the run for very little gain.

It was an encouraging rep, one that Wilson needs to show more on tape. He’s always going to be good at slipping blocks and making plays, but he needs to be better at taking on blocks and shedding them, like he does here. That will go a long way in helping him become a good linebacker in the NFL.