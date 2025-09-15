Film Room: One Play Sums Up Pittsburgh’s Defensive Woes

Even with all of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ problems in their Week 1 win over the New York Jets, the good news is the unit made plays when it counted most. The group got off the field twice to give Aaron Rodgers the ball back with the chance to win the game. In yesterday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh came up empty when the defense was needed most.

That was clearest midway through the fourth quarter. To set the stage: Seattle’s leading 24-17, 6:33 left in the fourth quarter. After two unsuccessful runs, the Seahawks are facing 3rd and 9. A stop gives Pittsburgh the ball back, down seven with plenty of time for Rodgers and company.

The Steelers aren’t playing passive. The defense is bringing heat. Linebacker Patrick Queen rushes free up the middle, a clear and unblocked path to QB Sam Darnold. And he – misses. Darnold escapes, rolls left, and dumps off a pass to TE AJ Barner for a 19-yard completion. First down.

The next play, Darnold hit WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba for 43 yards, and three plays after that, on third and goal from the 19, RB Kenneth Walker scored to ice the game away.

This play was there for the taking. It’s a good scheme and pre-snap look. Six players up on the line of scrimmage messing with the Seahawks’ protection. T.J. Watt flipped to RDE and looping inside, draws eyes and attention. Three players aligned to the defensive left free up Queen over the middle. All Queen has to do is make the play.

He doesn’t. Sure, the back comes back to get a piece of him and makes the play a little tougher. And Payton Wilson could’ve contained it better. But this is a play someone of Queen’s caliber and a player highly paid like him has to make. If he does, the Steelers can go win the game. And like last week, Pittsburgh’s overall defensive missteps could’ve been forgiven.

Simply put, this is a defense that isn’t making enough plays. Early or late in the game, the run defense has been leaky. The pass rush hasn’t gotten home. Coverage has only been okay and allowed too many explosives. And the stars haven’t been stars. Jalen Ramsey aside, who took his lumps against Seattle, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and guys like Queen aren’t standing out enough.

Queen is right. The issues are less schematic, though there are some problems there, too. They’re more execution related. Missed chances like Queen’s would-be sack highlight a clear weakness.