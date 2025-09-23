Film Room: Nick Herbig Brings The Heat Against The Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a 21-14 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday. OLB Nick Herbig played his part with the defense to put Patriots QB Drake Maye under duress. Herbig had four quarterback hits in the game, according to Pro Football Reference, and finished the day with two total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

THE FILM

When you go back through the tape on Herbig and his performance against New England, he got off to a relatively slow start. He faced a good test, going against LT Will Campbell. Campbell was drafted 4th overall this past spring and has the pedigree of a franchise left tackle.

In the first clip, early in the game, we see Herbig attempt the two-hand swipe on Campbell. But he mistimes his move, allowing Campbell to get hands on Herbig and neutralize his rush. Thankfully, LB Patrick Queen puts pressure on Maye as he throws, making the pass fall incomplete.

Just a couple plays later, Herbig gets pressure on Maye with a nice rip through Campbell’s outside shoulder around the corner. Maye checks the ball down to his running back, who picks up several yards after the catch and keeps the drive alive for New England.

The next two-play sequence from Herbig precedes CB Brandin Echols’ interception in the end zone, getting the big stop as the defense is backed up against their own goal line. In the first clip, Herbig gets his hands on the tight end before the receiver goes out into his route. He then accelerates toward Maye on the pass rush, putting pressure on Maye to throw the ball into the end zone to avoid the sack as he and Watt sandwich the young passer.

In the following clip, Herbig smokes Campbell on an inside move. He crosses the blocker’s face into the pocket and puts pressure on Maye as he throws the ball out of bounds. It lands just out of reach of his intended target.

It took a while for Herbig to finally get to the quarterback, but once he did, he made sure to make a splash. Watch this rep as Herbig weaves back and forth to track down Maye, who attempts to scramble from the pocket, wrapping him up and punching the ball out for the strip sack that T.J. Watt recovers for the turnover.

Herbig played chase on Maye all game… literally. Check out this clip of Herbig attempting to run down Maye in the open field on backside pursuit as Maye scrambles to his right. Herbig misses the diving tackle attempt, but you love to see his pursuit. Unfortunately, Maye gets a few more yards before running out of bounds.

Herbig made sure to help out his running mate, Watt, in this final clip as Pittsburgh closed out the win. Herbig again wins on an inside rip move on Campbell. He gets a hand on Maye, but doesn’t manage to bring him down. Still, this gives Watt just enough time to clear his block and bring down Maye for the sack. This gave Watt two on the game after having zero the previous six games.

It was a solid performance by Herbig. He wasn’t very notable as a run defender, but he brought the heat against New England’s young passer. With OLB Alex Highsmith nursing a high ankle sprain, Herbig will see more playing time in the coming weeks. Up next, he and Pittsburgh’s defense will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, this Sunday.